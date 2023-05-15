Here's a look at the Class A results from Monday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.
Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep
Millard West defeated Omaha Creighton Prep 9-1 on Monday night.
The 31-5 Wildcats remained unbeaten in the tourney and won't play again until Wednesday at 10 a.m. at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
Brady Brau had four RBIs for Millard West, the defending state champion.
The Wildcats led 3-0 before breaking the game open with a six-run sixth.
The 20-11 Junior Jays, who were held to one first-inning hit, will play an elimination game Tuesday at 4 p.m. at UNO against Grand Island.
Grand Island eliminates Gretna
Cohen Evans pitched a two-hitter and struck out 13 on Monday as Grand Island defeated Gretna 2-0 in an elimination game.
The 13-10 Islanders, who scored both their runs in the third inning, advance to play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Tal Anderson Field.
The season ends for the 22-10 Dragons.
Gretna (22-10)................000 000 0—0 2 1 Grand Island (13-10)......002 000 x—2 5 1
W: Evans. L: Thomas. 2B: G, Leahy.
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) avoids Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) while in a pickle in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard West dugout and fans celebrate a grand slam by Nick Venteicher (2) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) rounds the bases for a grand slam in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) bats in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) shows off after coming in safe at second past Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) throws the ball to first to get a Millard West' player out in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Drew Deremer (7) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Tanner Wilbeck (21) smiles in the dugout during the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) runs to third in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad (5) puts on his catcher's equipment in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) throws the ball to first in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks with the umpires in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Broxton Barrientos (6) throws the ball infield in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks to his team on the mound in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) watches his team from the dugout in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) gets caught in a pickle between Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) and Riley Plummer (4) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Evan Gydesen (22) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Carson Leiting (9) slides safe into first after being caught trying to steal second past Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Samuel Bespoyasny (11) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) celebrates an out in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Scheef (7) goes for a bunt in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Gretna dugout celebrates a play in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Skylar Graham (13) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) slides safely into first next to Gretna's Griffin Goldman (26) after being caught trying to steal second in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Wheelock (1) makes a catch in left field in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Mitchell Collins (3) and Grant Sommers (17) celebrate runs in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Brendan Albers (24) stands in the dugout in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Lisec (16) grabs his helmet after sliding into third in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) runs to third in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Samuel Bespoyasny (11) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Chase (8) slides into second in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep assistant coach Joe Ryberg in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans celebrate a play in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
