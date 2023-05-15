Here's a look at the Class A results from Monday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep

Millard West defeated Omaha Creighton Prep 9-1 on Monday night.

The 31-5 Wildcats remained unbeaten in the tourney and won't play again until Wednesday at 10 a.m. at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Brady Brau had four RBIs for Millard West, the defending state champion.

The Wildcats led 3-0 before breaking the game open with a six-run sixth.

The 20-11 Junior Jays, who were held to one first-inning hit, will play an elimination game Tuesday at 4 p.m. at UNO against Grand Island.

Grand Island eliminates Gretna

Cohen Evans pitched a two-hitter and struck out 13 on Monday as Grand Island defeated Gretna 2-0 in an elimination game.

The 13-10 Islanders, who scored both their runs in the third inning, advance to play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Tal Anderson Field.

The season ends for the 22-10 Dragons.

Gretna (22-10)................000 000 0—0 2 1

Grand Island (13-10)......002 000 x—2 5 1

​W: Evans. L: Thomas. 2B: G, Leahy.

