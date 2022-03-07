 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Class A: Mya Babbitt ties state record in Millard South's first-round win over Bellevue West

  • Updated
  • 0
Olsen

Millard South's Cora Olsen looks to pass the ball past Bellevue West's Danielle Peterson.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Mya Babbitt tied the girls state tournament record with seven 3-pointers as No. 1 Millard South stayed undefeated through 27 games with Monday's 62-45 win over No. 9 Bellevue West.

Five of Babbitt's treys came in the first half. The record shot came with 5:56 to play. She finished with a game-high 23 points.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert