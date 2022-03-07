Class A: Mya Babbitt ties state record in Millard South's first-round win over Bellevue West

LINCOLN — Mya Babbitt tied the girls state tournament record with seven 3-pointers as No. 1 Millard South stayed undefeated through 27 games with Monday's 62-45 win over No. 9 Bellevue West.
Five of Babbitt's treys came in the first half. The record shot came with 5:56 to play. She finished with a game-high 23 points.
