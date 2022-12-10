Class A No. 1 Millard South cruise to first team title at Council Bluffs Classic

For the second straight weekend, Nebraska’s top team crossed the river and made themselves at home in Iowa.

Class A No. 1 Millard South rolled to the team title of the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic, capping the two-day event with four individual champions Saturday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

The Patriots, winners of the last four state team titles, followed up a season-opening tournament win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton with what head coach Nate Olson called “a grind-it-out weekend.”

“There were no gimme matches all weekend,” Olson said. “A lot of hammers in this field.”

Miles Anderson (126 pounds), Joel Adams (145), Henry Reilly (160) and Aiden Robertson (170) each won golds for Millard South.

It was more than enough for the Patriots, who outscored Iowa Class 3A No. 5 Fort Dodge by a 176.5 points to win the tournament for the first time in five tries. Lincoln East, ranked second in Class A in Nebraska, finished third.

“We won a lot of close matches, a lot of overtime matches,” Olson said. “The kids were finding ways to win. And I think that’s a testament to the practice room.

“I think the one thing I learned was how resilient our kids are.”

Look no further than Reilly and Robertson, Olson said. Both entered the season ranked No. 3 at their respective weight classes according to NEWrestle. Each knocked off the No. 1 wresters in those same rankings this weekend.

Reilly, a junior, avenged a couple of losses last season to top-ranked Michael Meyers of Omaha Westside with a 1-0 decision for the gold at 160 pounds.

Robertson followed with an 8-6 decision over Dylan Elmore of St. Thomas Aquinas. Elmore is the top-ranked wrestler at his weight in the state of Kansas. That came after Robertson beat Nebraska No. 1 Brian Petry of Millard North 2-1 in the semifinals earlier in the day.

“Right now it’s hard to find a weak spot in our lineup,” Olson said.

Anderson, ranked No. 1 at 126, was impressive in winning his bracket, capping his run with a 23-8 tech fall of Dillon Cooper of Mill Valley. Adams, ranked No. 5 in the nation at 145 pounds by MatScouts, beat Brandon Valley’s (S.D.) Trason Oehme 7-3 for the gold.

Two other Patriots — Logan Glynn at 138 and 195-pounder Caeden Olin — lost in the finals.

Olson said he’s seen his team wrestling at a high level for the early stages of the season.

“To win by such a big margin is awesome, and such a good feeling,” he said. “But we can’t peak yet. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”

They’ll get tested again next weekend, traveling south to the KC National Classic in Kansas City, a tournament that annually features some of the top teams in the region.

“A lot of people run away from competition, and we seek it out,” Olson said. “We want our kids to be pushed.”

Three other nationally-ranked wrestlers also won individual titles. Most notable among them was 132-pound champion Gable Porter of Underwood, who handed Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman — a returning state champion ranked No. 1 in Class A — a 17-5 major decision loss.

Blair’s Hudson Loges (106 pounds) and Noah Blair (182) of Millard West were Nebraska’s other bracket champions.

Team scores: Millard South 564.5, Fort Dodge 388, Lincoln East 361.5, Brandon Valley 329, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 294.5, Blair 274.5, Waukee Northwest 267, Omaha Skutt 262, North Scott 258, Glenwood 250.5, Papillion-La Vista 247.5, Washburn Rural 243, Waverly 229.5, St. Thomas Aquinas 224.5, Totino-Grace 219.5, Omaha Creighton Prep 216.5, Olathe North 212, Kearney 202.5, Iowa City West 202.5, Millard West 200.5, Mill Valley 197, Omaha Westside 189, Atantic-CAM 186.5, Bennington 178, Blue Valley SW 157, Gardner-Edgerton 157, Ames 137, Underwood 129, Platte County 128.5, Millard North 128, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 101, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 101, Plattsmouth 93.5, Treynor 77, South Sioux City 69, Council Bluffs St. Albert 64.5, Olathe South 49.5, Missouri Valley 36, Nebraska City 29.5, Saint James Academy 26.7, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 24.

Championship matches: 106: Hudson Loges, Blair, dec Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West, 7-1. 113: Dru Ayala, Fort Dodge, dec Easton Broxterman, Washburn Rural, 8-5. 120: Koufax Christensen, Waukee Northwest, dec Presden Sanchez, Omaha Creighton Prep, 7-3. 126: Miles Anderson, Millard South, tech fall Dillon Cooper, Mill Valley, 23-8. 132: Gable Porter, Underwood, maj dec Gabe Turnman, Lincoln East, 17-5. 138: Alex Mentzer, Brandon Valley, dec Logan Glynn, Millard South, 3-1. 145: Joel Adams, dec Trason Oehme, Brandon Valley, 7-3. 152: Logan Stotts, Waukee Northwest, dec Tate Mayberry, Glenwood, 6-1. 160: Henry Reilly, Millard South, dec. Michael Myers, Omaha Westside, 1-0. 170: Aiden Robertson, Millard South, dec Dylan Elmore, St. Thomas Aquinas, 8-6. 182: Noah Blair, Millard West, dec Lucas Slack, Brandon Valley, 10-4. 195: Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge, dec Caeden Olin, Millard South, 3-1 SV. 220: Cy Kruse, Totino-Grace, maj dec Pierce Cunningham, St. Thomas Aquinas, 9-0. 285: Torin Forysth, Blue Valley SW, dec Kyler Hall, Ames, 3-2.

Notes:

Three-time state champion Kael Lauridsen of Bennington finished sixth Saturday at the prestigious Ironman Wrestling Tournament in Cuyahoga Falls (Ohio).

Lauridsen knocked off freshman Jordyn Raney out of Kentucky in a match-up of nationally-ranked 120-pounders Friday night to reach the semifinals. The senior fell to national No. 3 Jax Forrest in his first match Saturday.

Raney, ranked No. 2 in the country by MatScouts, would avenge his loss to Lauridsen with a pin in the medal round.

Omaha Skutt sophomore Cade Ziola gave Nebraska a second place winner with his seventh-place showing at 165 pounds.

Photos: Girls wrestling becomes NSAA sanctioned sport for the first time