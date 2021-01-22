Class A No. 2 North Platte wrestling will be 'tested and pushed' this weekend

Good things have come in twos for the North Platte wrestling team this season.
“The goal is always to try to get seven great pairs of wrestlers in the wrestling room,” coach Dale Hall said. “We feel like we have a couple of those. That’s huge.”
For the second straight weekend, those duos and the Class A No. 2 Bulldogs will get big-time tests on back-to-back days.
That starts Friday with the UNK Midwest Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. The field is expected to feature top-ranked Millard South, Class A’s two-time defending state team champion.
A Saturday trip to Lexington for the John Higgins Invitational will give the Bulldogs challenges from two of Class B’s top three teams.
“Anytime we’re able to have some solid competition a couple of days in a row, it’s a good thing,” Hall said. “They’re going to be tested and pushed.”
Hall’s lineup can finally push back, thanks in large part to a big-time transfer, two returning state champions and a self-proclaimed “stick of dynamite.”
And it should come as no surprise that the Bulldog bite comes in bunches.
Seniors Jaylan Ruffin and Darian Diaz are ranked near the top of all three major polls at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively. At the other end of the lineup are Gavyn Brauer (182 pounds) and Vincent Genatone (195). Both are ranked No. 1 in the state, according to NEWrestle.
It’s the kind of firepower that North Platte hasn’t had in recent years. The Bulldogs have finished in the top 10 of Class A’s team scoring at the state tournament only twice in the past 20 years, including a 10th-place finish a season ago.
“This is probably the first year where you look up and down the lineup, and there’s not a weak spot,” Brauer said. “I’m pretty proud of our whole team. In the room, there’s a lot of competing and making each other better.”
The returning state champion said the addition of Genatone, a state runner-up in Wyoming last year, has helped raise the bar for the North Platte upper weights on a daily basis.
The same could be said, Brauer adds, about the regular competition between Ruffin and Diaz. The duo have been wrestling together since they were kids, and it often shows.
“They just push each other,” Hall said.
Diaz, a state champion in 2018 when North Platte dropped to Class B, owns the school record for career takedowns. Ranked second at 138, he could meet No. 1 Joel Adams of Millard South if the teams square off Friday.
Ruffin (36-2) is ranked third in Class A at 132. The senior could potentially meet both opponents he’s lost to this season — Class A No 1. Garrett Grice of Bellevue East and Class B No. 1 Drew Arnold of Beatrice — over the weekend.
Diaz and Ruffin are three-time state medalists. Each could earn his 150th career win over the two-day stretch.
“They go about things a little different,” Hall said. “Jaylan gets someone on his back, and he sees blood. Darian, he’s better on his feet and is able to control the match more often than not from that position.”
So who gets the better of their practice showdowns?
“It’s a toss-up,” Ruffin said with a laugh.
Hall thinks both are ready for the tasks that await this weekend.
“They’ve won a lot of matches over their careers,” he said. “They’re used to competing. I think they’re excited for the challenge.”