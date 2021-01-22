Class A No. 2 North Platte wrestling will be 'tested and pushed' this weekend

Good things have come in twos for the North Platte wrestling team this season.

“The goal is always to try to get seven great pairs of wrestlers in the wrestling room,” coach Dale Hall said. “We feel like we have a couple of those. That’s huge.”

For the second straight weekend, those duos and the Class A No. 2 Bulldogs will get big-time tests on back-to-back days.

That starts Friday with the UNK Midwest Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. The field is expected to feature top-ranked Millard South, Class A’s two-time defending state team champion.

A Saturday trip to Lexington for the John Higgins Invitational will give the Bulldogs challenges from two of Class B’s top three teams.

“Anytime we’re able to have some solid competition a couple of days in a row, it’s a good thing,” Hall said. “They’re going to be tested and pushed.”

Hall’s lineup can finally push back, thanks in large part to a big-time transfer, two returning state champions and a self-proclaimed “stick of dynamite.”

And it should come as no surprise that the Bulldog bite comes in bunches.