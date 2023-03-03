LINCOLN — Lincoln High held Millard North 12 points under its previous season low as the Links advanced to their first state final in 31 years.

“We predicate what we want to do on ball pressure,’’ Links coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson said. “And I don't know if our kids have had a better performance and effort at it than they did this evening. So I couldn't be more proud of them.”

After their 52-38 semifinal win Friday night, the Class A No. 5 Links (25-1) will meet No. 1 Millard South (26-2) in Saturday's 6:15 p.m. title game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lincoln High's only title was in 1980. Its last appearance in the final was against Millard South, which won 55-41 in 1992.

Briauna Robinson led Lincoln High with 17 points. In Wednesday’s game, the 5-foot-8 senior guard had 4.

“I just kind of challenged her,’’ Kelley-Johnson said. “I'm like, ‘This is what she'd been working for the past four years. Like you got to show up. It's kind of now or never, and she's very competitive. And she was extremely responsive today.”

Nya Jock supported Robinson with 11 points.

“She’s been battling through some knee stuff the last few weeks and she is resilient. I mean, that's just who she is,’’ Kelley-Johnson said. “You’re not going to find a kid more tough than she is. To see the ball kind of finally go through the net for her consistently tonight was really, really cool.”

Most of Millard North’s roster was making its first tournament appearance. Lincoln High had been to the semifinals last year and has eight seniors to the Mustangs’ four.

“Lincoln High got us with their physicality,’’ Mustangs coach Chris Paulson said. “We had some opportunities early. I thought our tempo was good.

“They hit a little run at the end of the first quarter and we just kind of felt like we were playing catch up the whole night. We were sped up and all credit to them. They looked like they had a little more of that veteran savviness, a little bit more poise, in crunch time.”

Millard South also is veteran savvy. How does Paulson break down the finals matchup?

“I think it'll be a tremendous game. I think they have two very similar styles of play. The guard play is obviously where it all starts and both teams have tremendous guards,’’ he said. “If Millard South shoots the ball the way they have been, they are going to be tough to beat.”

Lincoln High (25-1)... 15 14 5 18 — 52

Millard North (23-3)... 11 7 8 10 — 38

LH: Briauna Robinson 17, Nya Jock 12, Dyvine Harris 11, Jailynn Brill 6, Kiana Wiley 4, Josie Hilkemann 2.

MN: Avril Smith 11, Sara Harley 7, Kayla Preston 6, Ellie McCarville 5, Lynn Davis 4, Brylee Nelson 3, Izzie Galligan 2.​

