LINCOLN — Lincoln High held Millard North 12 points under its previous season low as the Links advanced to their first state final in 31 years.
“We predicate what we want to do on ball pressure,’’ Links coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson said. “And I don't know if our kids have had a better performance and effort at it than they did this evening. So I couldn't be more proud of them.”
After their 52-38 semifinal win Friday night, the Class A No. 5 Links (25-1) will meet No. 1 Millard South (26-2) in Saturday's 6:15 p.m. title game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln High's only title was in 1980. Its last appearance in the final was against Millard South, which won 55-41 in 1992.
Briauna Robinson led Lincoln High with 17 points. In Wednesday’s game, the 5-foot-8 senior guard had 4.
“I just kind of challenged her,’’ Kelley-Johnson said. “I'm like, ‘This is what she'd been working for the past four years. Like you got to show up. It's kind of now or never, and she's very competitive. And she was extremely responsive today.”
Nya Jock supported Robinson with 11 points.
“She’s been battling through some knee stuff the last few weeks and she is resilient. I mean, that's just who she is,’’ Kelley-Johnson said. “You’re not going to find a kid more tough than she is. To see the ball kind of finally go through the net for her consistently tonight was really, really cool.”
Most of Millard North’s roster was making its first tournament appearance. Lincoln High had been to the semifinals last year and has eight seniors to the Mustangs’ four.
“Lincoln High got us with their physicality,’’ Mustangs coach Chris Paulson said. “We had some opportunities early. I thought our tempo was good.
“They hit a little run at the end of the first quarter and we just kind of felt like we were playing catch up the whole night. We were sped up and all credit to them. They looked like they had a little more of that veteran savviness, a little bit more poise, in crunch time.”
Millard South also is veteran savvy. How does Paulson break down the finals matchup?
“I think it'll be a tremendous game. I think they have two very similar styles of play. The guard play is obviously where it all starts and both teams have tremendous guards,’’ he said. “If Millard South shoots the ball the way they have been, they are going to be tough to beat.”
Lincoln High (25-1)... 15 14 5 18 — 52 Millard North (23-3)... 11 7 8 10 — 38
LH: Briauna Robinson 17, Nya Jock 12, Dyvine Harris 11, Jailynn Brill 6, Kiana Wiley 4, Josie Hilkemann 2.
MN: Avril Smith 11, Sara Harley 7, Kayla Preston 6, Ellie McCarville 5, Lynn Davis 4, Brylee Nelson 3, Izzie Galligan 2.
Molly Ladwig scored 25 points in Skutt's opening-round win and spoke with the World-Herald's Mike Patterson afterwards.
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) gets tangled up with Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (33) and Josie Hilkemann (25) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Avril Smith (14) moves with the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Avril Smith (14) falls to the floor as Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill (41) and Briauna Robinson (23) go after the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (23) collides with Millard North's Lynn Davis (12) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock (42) celebrates with the student section following the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High fans celebrate a three-pointer in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (33) keeps the ball from Millard North's Addalyn Rooney (13) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (23) moves past Millard North's Addalyn Rooney (13) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Chris Paulson calls out to his team in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) passes the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High fans celebrate a play in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Addalyn Rooney (13) looks to pass the ball past Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson (00) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson calls out to her team in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ellie McCarville (10) moves with the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North fans react to a play in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (23) controls the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard North bench watches the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High fans react to a play in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock (42) shoots the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High fans react to a play in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ellie McCarville (10) walks off the court with teammates Sara Harley (3) and Addalyn Rooney (13) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Sara Harley (3) walks off the court following the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson has player Nyawarga Jock (42) following the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans and cheerleaders high-fives Mya Babbitt (23) following the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Miranda Kelly (5) grabs the ball that's just out of reach of Bellevue West's Danielle Coyer (55) and Zhyael Dotzler (12) and Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) goes for two points in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) moves down the court past Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell Brown (0) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White (25) grabs the rebound in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a three-pointer in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) goes for two points while sandwiched between Bellevue West's Naomi White (25) and Zhyael Dotzler (12) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West bench watches the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) moves with the ball in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell Brown (0) walks off the court after a foul was called against her in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) moves with the ball in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Dane Bacon talks to his team between quarters in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner (11) looks to pass the ball over Bellevue West's Zhyael Dotzler (12) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a play in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zhyael Dotzler (12) keeps the ball from Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Grace Prucha (20)passes the ball past Bellevue West's Kara Muller (30) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South bench celebrates the final seconds of the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridgeport's Alexis Hill passes the ball away from Adams Central's Lynsie Lancaster during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kiersten Portwine, left, fouls Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy intercepts a York pass during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Lainey Portwine scores her team's first points against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adam Central's Kylie Lancaster passes the ball away from from left Bridgeport's Alexis Hill, Brooklyn Mohrman and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brideport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, left, and Olivia Loomis-Goltl fight Adam Central's Gracie Weichman for a loose ball during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridgeport's Ella Schluterbusch dribbles down the court against Adams Central during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brideport's Brooklyn Mohrman looks to pass away from Adam Central's Gracie Weichman during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adam Central's Lauryn Scott chases after a loose ball against Bridgeport during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Kylie Lancaster, Lauryn Scott, Megyn Scott and Gracie Weichman celebrate their overtime win over Bridgeport during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brideport's Dave Kuhlen watches his team take on Adams Central's during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central Head Coach Evan Smith watches his team take on Bridgeport during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots a first-half three-point basket against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth goes up for a shot as York's Rylyn Cast defends during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Halle Pribnow reaches for a pass against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt falls on Sidney's Kayla Westby while they were both chasing a loose ball during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig dribbles down the court against Sidney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Shaeley Reichmuth, center, shoots as Sidney's Carli Black, left, and Chloe Ahrens, right, defends during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt shoots in front of Sidney's Kierra Schrader during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig looks to pass the ball in the second half against Sidney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Payton Schrotberger fouls Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe dribbles past Sidney's Rheagan Stanley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Shaeley Reichmuth looks to pass as Sidney's Rheagan Stanley defends during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Thursday
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan passes the ball during the first half against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, and Norris's Sage Burbach battle for the opening tipoff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reagan Palmer shoots in front of Norris's Ashley Gruber during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, left, guards Norris's Grace Heaney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan sports colorful shows against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson shoots in front of Norris's Sage Burbach during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden scores two-points against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball towards Norris's Kennedy Sullivan during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kynli Combs guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne as she takes a shot in the first half during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Rylyn Cast guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Paige Horne tries to keep the ball inbounds during the first half against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley passes the ball against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Grayson Piening during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch goes up to shoot between Scottsbluff's Tierra West, lef,t and Shae Willats, right, during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York'S Chloe Koch dribbles in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Josephine Loosvelt passes the ball in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kiersten Portwine looks to pass the ball against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
