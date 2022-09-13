Class A No. 8 Gretna starts 'really tough,' sweeps Bellevue East

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.
Bellevue East got better as the night wore on Tuesday, but Gretna proved to be too tough.
The host Dragons rolled to a 25-4, 25-18, 25-16 volleyball sweep. The victory moved Class A No. 8 Gretna to 10-2 and dropped the Chieftains to 10-4.
Bellevue East coach Courtney Smeby said she knew her team would be up against it before the match started.
"We've got some girls sick and we were coming off a long (six-match) weekend," she said. "Today wasn't our day."
That was evident in the first set when the Dragons led 22-1 before winning 25-4. Junior Avery Fotoplos had five aces to lead the way, and senior Malia Struve put down the last kill.
"We started really tough defensively," Gretna coach Mike Brandon said. "And Avery had a nice night at the service line."
Bellevue East regrouped and held the early lead in the second set before the Dragons stormed back. Strong serving by senior setter Brena Mackling fueled an 8-0 run, and Gretna eventually took the set on a kill by Cassie Stones.
The Chieftains stayed close in the third set and closed to 20-16 when a Dragons shot sailed long. But Gretna won the final five points, clinching the match on a kill by Hailey Levinson.
"We talked about moving forward after this," Smeby said. "We've had success the first part of this season and we told our girls that they have to believe in each other."
Senior Hanna Loseke led a balanced Gretna attack with nine kills while Fotoplos finished with eight of the Dragons' 14 aces. Setters Nyah Potthoff and Mackling combined for 29 assists.
Lilly Gulley had six kills to pace Bellevue East while setter Rylee Craig dished out 15 assists.
Gretna returns to action Friday in the two-day Lincoln Public Schools tournament. The Dragons are in the same pool as top-ranked Lincoln East.
The Chieftains are idle until a road match Sept. 20 against Omaha Central.
Bellevue East (10-4);4;18;16 At Gretna (10-2);25;25;25 BE (kills-aces-blocks): Erica Nickisch 0-1-0, Cassidy Pechar 1-0-0, Rylee Craig 1-0-0, Taylor Beutler 1-0-0, Layne Parker 1-0-0, Hope Marroquin 2-0-0, Mackenzie Reimer 2-0-2, Lilly Gulley 6-0-0, Lyric Scott 4-0-0. G: Avery Fotoplos 0-8-0, Nyah Potthoff 1-2-0, Hanna Loseke 9-0-0, Hailey Levinson 2-0-1, Malia Struve 1-0-0, Elle Heckenlively 3-0-1, Addison Dostal 3-0-0, Hayden Hart 4-0-0, Brena Mackling 0-3-0, Maddie Johnson 6-0-1, Jadeyn Smidt 2-0-1, Cassie Stones 5-0-0, Karrigan Gangwish 0-1-0. Set assists: BE 17 (Craig 15, Nickisch 1, Scott 1); G 32 (Potthoff 18, Mackling 11, Faith Frame 2, Avery Burgert 1).
Photos: Bellevue East volleyball at Gretna
Gretna's head coach, Mike Brandon, passes a ball to the setter before the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's head coach, Courtney Smeby, speaks to Lyric Scott (13) before the match against Gretna on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's head coach, Mike Brandon, laughs with his team during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Nyah Potthoff (3) serves the ball during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday. Potthoff served for ten points in a row.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Faith Frame (1) passes the ball during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East celebrates during the match against Gretna on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Mackenzie Reimer (9) bumps the ball during the match against Gretna on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Jadeyn Smidt (16) spikes the ball during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Gabby Lund (20) digs the ball during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's head coach, Courtney Smeby, speaks to her team during the match against Gretna on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's head coach, Mike Brandon, signals to his team during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Erica Nickisch (1) receives the serve during the match against Gretna on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Faith Frame (1) passes the ball during the match against Bellevue East on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska volleyball team: Gretna's Skylar McCune, Omaha Skutt Abby Schomers, Lincoln Southwest Shaylee Myers, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand, Waverly's Bekka Allick, Elkhorn South' Kylie Weeks and Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson at the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Behind them, a sea lion named Chino is investigating a volleyball.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Led by honorary captain Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt at the head of the table surrounded by, clockwise from left, Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, Wahoo's Elle Glock, Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis, Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray, Omaha Skutt's Allie Gray and Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Led by honorary captain Marriah Buss, center, of Lincoln Lutheran, the All-Nebraska volleyball first team. From left: Ava LeGrand of Papillion-La Vista South, Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Allie Gray of Omaha Skutt, Izzy Lukens of Millard North.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran. Not pictured: Millard North’s Izzy Lukens.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
From left: Johnson-Brock’s Fallon Stutheit, Omaha Marian's Lily Heim (honorary captain), Superior’s Kalynn Meyer, Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause, Marian’s Emily Bressman and Papio South’s Taliyah Flores. Not pictured: Malcolm’s Jaela Zimmerman.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row from left: Jaela Zimmerman, Malcolm; Taliyah Flores, Papillion-La Vista; Elise Baumann, Millard North; Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock. Front row from left: Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South; Alli Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brooke Heyne, Omaha Skutt.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left: Olivia Nicholson, North Platte; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Allison Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian; Elizabeth Loschen, Omaha Marian; Hali McArdle, Gretna; Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Priscilla O'Dowd, Papillion-La Vista; Jessica Peters, Papillion-La Vista; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Megan Wickey, Omaha Concordia; Carley Remmers, Freeman; Tiani Reeves, Gothenburg; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
The All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
From left: Lexi Elman, Omaha Marian; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Townsend, Lincoln Pius X; Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey; Michaela Mestl, Kearney Catholic; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
From left: Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Elkorn South; Katie Brand, Grand Island Central Catholic; Cassie Effken, Lincoln Pius X; Kate Elman, Omaha Marian.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
From left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sara McClinton, Millard North; Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Standing from left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sarah Kemp, Bellevue East; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Tenisha Matlock, North Platte. Front row from left: Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian; Julianne Mandolfo, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
From left: Natalie Braun, Lincoln Pius X; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Hayley Thramer, Ewing; Jamie Straube, Johnson County; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Tali Fredrickson, Grand Island Central Catholic; Caitlin Mahoney, Omaha Marian; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Keelin Bourne, Millard North; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Top from left: Catie Wilson, Omaha Gross; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X. Bottom from left: Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Ann Armes, Grand Island; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
From left: Katie Swenson, Omaha Gross; Angela Hlavaty, Lincoln Lutheran; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Brooke Bartek, Lincoln Northeast; Erica Burson, Omaha Gross.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Front row from left: Amanda Gates, Columbus; Jordan Larson, Logan View; Alison Jacobs, Elkhorn; Rachel Schwartz, Lincoln East. Back row from left: Kyla Roehrig, Papillion-La Vista; Korie Lebeda, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
