Class A No. 8 Gretna starts 'really tough,' sweeps Bellevue East

Bellevue East got better as the night wore on Tuesday, but Gretna proved to be too tough.

The host Dragons rolled to a 25-4, 25-18, 25-16 volleyball sweep. The victory moved Class A No. 8 Gretna to 10-2 and dropped the Chieftains to 10-4.

Bellevue East coach Courtney Smeby said she knew her team would be up against it before the match started.

"We've got some girls sick and we were coming off a long (six-match) weekend," she said. "Today wasn't our day."

That was evident in the first set when the Dragons led 22-1 before winning 25-4. Junior Avery Fotoplos had five aces to lead the way, and senior Malia Struve put down the last kill.

"We started really tough defensively," Gretna coach Mike Brandon said. "And Avery had a nice night at the service line."

Bellevue East regrouped and held the early lead in the second set before the Dragons stormed back. Strong serving by senior setter Brena Mackling fueled an 8-0 run, and Gretna eventually took the set on a kill by Cassie Stones.

The Chieftains stayed close in the third set and closed to 20-16 when a Dragons shot sailed long. But Gretna won the final five points, clinching the match on a kill by Hailey Levinson.

"We talked about moving forward after this," Smeby said. "We've had success the first part of this season and we told our girls that they have to believe in each other."

Senior Hanna Loseke led a balanced Gretna attack with nine kills while Fotoplos finished with eight of the Dragons' 14 aces. Setters Nyah Potthoff and Mackling combined for 29 assists.

Lilly Gulley had six kills to pace Bellevue East while setter Rylee Craig dished out 15 assists.

Gretna returns to action Friday in the two-day Lincoln Public Schools tournament. The Dragons are in the same pool as top-ranked Lincoln East.

The Chieftains are idle until a road match Sept. 20 against Omaha Central.

Bellevue East (10-4);4;18;16

At Gretna (10-2);25;25;25

BE (kills-aces-blocks): Erica Nickisch 0-1-0, Cassidy Pechar 1-0-0, Rylee Craig 1-0-0, Taylor Beutler 1-0-0, Layne Parker 1-0-0, Hope Marroquin 2-0-0, Mackenzie Reimer 2-0-2, Lilly Gulley 6-0-0, Lyric Scott 4-0-0.

G: Avery Fotoplos 0-8-0, Nyah Potthoff 1-2-0, Hanna Loseke 9-0-0, Hailey Levinson 2-0-1, Malia Struve 1-0-0, Elle Heckenlively 3-0-1, Addison Dostal 3-0-0, Hayden Hart 4-0-0, Brena Mackling 0-3-0, Maddie Johnson 6-0-1, Jadeyn Smidt 2-0-1, Cassie Stones 5-0-0, Karrigan Gangwish 0-1-0.

Set assists: BE 17 (Craig 15, Nickisch 1, Scott 1); G 32 (Potthoff 18, Mackling 11, Faith Frame 2, Avery Burgert 1).