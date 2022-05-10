Class A: Omaha Bryan scores late to tie Papillion-La Vista South, then wins in shootout

A red hot scorer saved Omaha Bryan from its baptism by fire Tuesday night.

The Class A No. 9 Bears got a pair of goals from Cesar Hernandez — his seventh straight match finding the back of the net — to force overtime, then outlasted third-ranked Papillion-La Vista South in a shootout en route to a 3-2 victory in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

It’s the program’s first win at the state tournament, and puts Bryan into Friday night’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal against No. 4 Omaha Westside.

“We felt that it was coming, we just had to believe until the end, and that’s exactly what we did,” Bears coach Daniel Vasquez said.

His team, making its second state tournament appearance ever, fell behind 2-0 in the first 20 minutes before Hernandez struck twice — once just before halftime and again in the final five minutes of regulation.

“We started out bad,” Vazquez said. “I think it was kind of our birthplace into the state tournament. Kind of like, ‘Hey, if you want to play here, you better come down and play.’ They weathered the storm. They came out, we adjusted.

“We needed to get tested like this. We needed to get tested in our grit, our mental strength, and I felt that this one was it. At the biggest stage, can we do it when we’re down? When we’re two down, can we do it? Can we come back and can we turn it around?”

All of those questions may have been answered.

Gus Kriegler opened the scoring with his shot from inside the box just over four minutes in. The senior went from the left side of the area to the right side of the goal for his seventh of the season and an early lead for his team.

The cushion would double near the midway point of the half, when Colin Macke pounced on a turnover on the back end and slid one in on the run.

Bryan drew closer in the closing minute of the first half behind a Hernandez scorcher from outside the box.

The Bears put on the press in search of an equalizer in the second half, outshooting Papio South 6-0 and narrowly missing on a handful of opportunities to level things.

One chance from the doorstep was chipped past the keeper and dribbled just to the right and out of danger. Another required a diving save from Aiden Carlson.

It appeared as if the Bears would be a hard-luck loser until a second dose of magic from Herandez in the 76th minute. The senior again struck from distance, placing a blast into an unreachable place in the top left corner past the outstretched Carlson.

“That guy’s on fire,” Vazquez said of Hernandez. “We did tactically what we needed to adjust and the boys, most importantly, believed. Every one of them believed, and we did it. We did it.”

Bryan made all four of its attempts in the shootout — from Hernandez, Francisco Barajas, Donovan Williams and Carlos Vargas Onofre — and Papio South missed in the first and fourth rounds — once high and the final attempt off the crossbar and out.

“It feels great,” Hernandez said. “We keep fighting until the last whistle, never give up. We made history once again.”

Bryan has won eight straight entering a third match this season against Westside. The teams split their previous meetings, with the Warriors winning 4-2 in late March and Bryan returning the favor in the Metro Conference tournament less than two weeks later.

“Obviously, they’ll be ready,” Vazquez said of the Warriors, “and so will we.”

Omaha Bryan (14-5) .................. 1 1 0 0 1—3

Papillion-La Vista South (15-5) .... 2 0 0 0 0—2

Goals: OB, Cesar Hernandez 2. PS, Gus Kriegler, Colin Macke.

Nick's Picks

BEST GAME

Omaha Bryan 3, Papillion-La Vista South 2, SO: The nightcap of day two had a little bit of everything. For 100 minutes they went up-and-down the field. Papio South scored twice in the first 20 minutes, Bryan got one in the final 20 seconds of the first half and another in the final five minutes of regulation. A pair of misses in the shootout were the difference, but fans of both teams won’t soon forget this classic.

TOP PERFORMER

Mikey Stukenholtz, Gretna: The sophomore forward scored twice — his 16th and 17th of the season — to lead the top-ranked Dragons to a 4-1 win over Millard South in the first match of the day Tuesday. It was the fifth brace of the season for Stukenholtz.

THEY SAID IT

“They don’t rate goals, they count them.”

Omaha Westside coach Mike Dean on shootouts. His Warriors knocked off Omaha Creighton Prep 5-4 in penalties to advance into the semifinal

