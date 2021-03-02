 Skip to main content
Class A: Omaha Central defeats Lincoln Southwest to advance to girls state semifinals
BASKETBALL

Class A: Omaha Central defeats Lincoln Southwest to advance to girls state semifinals

Nyanuar Pal

Omaha Central's Nyanuar Pal fights to keep possession of the ball away from Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Omaha Central defeated Lincoln Southwest 54-50 on Tuesday in a Class A first-round game at the girls state basketball tournament.

​Aniah Wayne scored 19 points and Aaniya Webb added 17 for the 23-3 Eagles, who advance to play top-ranked Lincoln Pius X in a Friday semifinal.

The Silver Hawks finish the season 19-3.

Nebraska girls state basketball Tuesday

