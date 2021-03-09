 Skip to main content
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep advances to semifinals with win over Papillion-La Vista South
BASKETBALL

Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep advances to semifinals with win over Papillion-La Vista South

Mai’jhe Wiley

Omaha Creighton Prep's Mai’jhe Wiley dribbles down the court with Papillion-La Vista South's Both Dol alongside him.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Five players scored 10 or more points for Omaha Creighton Prep in its 64-56 win Tuesday night over Papillion-La Vista South, and its season scoring leader wasn’t among them.

Such is the scoring balance for the Junior Jays, ranked No. 22 nationally by MaxPreps and is No. 2 in The World-Herald Top 10.

That offset 12 3-pointers by the Titans, who came into state with tied with Prep for the longest winning streak — seven games — in Class A.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight when we saw that pairing. I think we got the hardest game," Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “It was a great job by our seniors. They really stayed composed.”

In Friday’s semifinals, No. 3 Millard North (25-2) meets No. 4 Millard West (18-5) at 6:15 p.m., followed by No. 1 Bellevue West (24-2) against Prep at 8:30 p.m.

Mai’jhe Wiley’s 14 points led Prep. Casey O’Malley came off the bench for 11 points in the second quarter — he was 3-for-3 on 3s — and finished with 13. Morningside-bound point guard Justin Sitti had 11, with NU football signee A.J. Rollins and Brendan Buckley 10 apiece. Luke Jungers, averaging 12 a game, had six.

A.J. Rollins

Omaha Creighton Prep's A.J. Rollins shoots in the quarterfinal against Papillion-La Vista South.

“Mai’jhe was awesome," Luedtke said. “He scored seven straight points to start the fourth quarter and he was really good defensively.

“Casey gave us that huge spark in the first half when we were kind of struggling. He did a heck of a job and gave us some points and some energy.”

No. 6 Papio South (15-10) was trailing 52-51 after a 3 by Josiah Beckenhauer with 5:55 to play. Sitti threw to Wiley for a 3 and, after Prep milked the clock for more than a minute, found Rollins for a basket before scoring himself for a 59-51 lead.

Graham Cassoutt made his first five shots, including three 3s for Papio South, and finished with 18 points. Daniel Brocaille had 16.

Papillion-La Vista South (15-10)....19  11  13  13—56

Omaha Creighton Prep (23-2)........17  15  16  16—64

PS: Graham Cassoutt 18, Daniel Brocaille 16, Josiah Beckenhauer 9, Both Dol 6, Jason Burger 5, Jackson Trout 2.

OCP: Mai’jhe Wiley 14, Casey O’Malley 13, Justin Sitti 11, Brendan Buckley 10, AJ Rollins 10, Luke Jungers 6.

Tuesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

