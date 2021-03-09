Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep advances to semifinals with win over Papillion-La Vista South

LINCOLN — Five players scored 10 or more points for Omaha Creighton Prep in its 64-56 win Tuesday night over Papillion-La Vista South, and its season scoring leader wasn’t among them.

Such is the scoring balance for the Junior Jays, ranked No. 22 nationally by MaxPreps and is No. 2 in The World-Herald Top 10.

That offset 12 3-pointers by the Titans, who came into state with tied with Prep for the longest winning streak — seven games — in Class A.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight when we saw that pairing. I think we got the hardest game," Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “It was a great job by our seniors. They really stayed composed.”

In Friday’s semifinals, No. 3 Millard North (25-2) meets No. 4 Millard West (18-5) at 6:15 p.m., followed by No. 1 Bellevue West (24-2) against Prep at 8:30 p.m.

Mai’jhe Wiley’s 14 points led Prep. Casey O’Malley came off the bench for 11 points in the second quarter — he was 3-for-3 on 3s — and finished with 13. Morningside-bound point guard Justin Sitti had 11, with NU football signee A.J. Rollins and Brendan Buckley 10 apiece. Luke Jungers, averaging 12 a game, had six.