Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep advances to semifinals with win over Papillion-La Vista South

“Casey gave us that huge spark in the first half when we were kind of struggling. He did a heck of a job and gave us some points and some energy.”
No. 6 Papio South (15-10) was trailing 52-51 after a 3 by Josiah Beckenhauer with 5:55 to play. Sitti threw to Wiley for a 3 and, after Prep milked the clock for more than a minute, found Rollins for a basket before scoring himself for a 59-51 lead.
Graham Cassoutt made his first five shots, including three 3s for Papio South, and finished with 18 points. Daniel Brocaille had 16.
Papillion-La Vista South (15-10)....19 11 13 13—56 Omaha Creighton Prep (23-2)........17 15 16 16—64
PS: Graham Cassoutt 18, Daniel Brocaille 16, Josiah Beckenhauer 9, Both Dol 6, Jason Burger 5, Jackson Trout 2.
OCP: Mai’jhe Wiley 14, Casey O’Malley 13, Justin Sitti 11, Brendan Buckley 10, AJ Rollins 10, Luke Jungers 6.
Tuesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament
Lincoln East's Joseph Marfisi drives against Bellevue West's William Kyle as he goes up for a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Trevor Henrickson attempts to block William Kyle as he shoots a 2-pointer at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Gregory Brown (4) and Frankie Fidler (14) do a handshake before the game begins at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Head Coach Doug Woodard walks back to talk to the bench at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Head Coach Doug Woodard is frustrated at a call made at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Trevor Henrickson attempts to block Bellevue West's William Kyle as he jumps to shoot at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's William Kyle attempts a shot while being guarded by Lincoln East's Trevor Henrickson at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives down the court with Lincoln East's Brayden McPhail attempting to block him at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Quinton Adams guards Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler as he dribbles down the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler jumps above Lincoln East's Trevor Henrickson to shoot a 2-pointer at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Gregory Brown drives down the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Quinton Adams blocks Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler as he attempts a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Oliver Edwards (2) and Trevor Henrickson (0) attempt to block Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler as he jumps up for a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives past Lincoln East's Brayden McPhail as he attempts to block at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's James Conway keeps possession of the ball from Lincoln Pius X's Lucas Taubenheim after catching a rebound at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Head Coach Bill Morrison walks back after talking to the officials at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Head Coach Brian Spicka watches as his team made a successful play at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Head Coach Brian Spicka talks to the team during a timeout at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's boys basketball team celebrates after Evan Meyersick (40) shoots the winning basket with only seconds left of the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's James Conway (23) and Evan Meyersick (40) watch as Lincoln Pius X's Brady Christiansen shoots a layup at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Brady Christiansen attempts to block Millard West's Evan Meyersick as he goes up for a 2-pointer at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Ryan Larsen dribbles down the court with Lincoln Pius X's Samuel Easley close behind at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's James Conway guards Lincoln Pius X's Thomas Linderman as he attempts a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Zac Grandgenett blocks Lincoln Pius X's Samuel Hastreiter as he goes up for a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Brady Christiansen attempts a 3-pointer at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Dustin Hatch pushes past Lincoln Pius X's Samuel Hoiberg as he drives closer to the basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Charles Hoiberg attempts to guard Millard West's Dominic-DeAngelo Humm as he drives down the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jake Greisen attempts to block Millard West's James Conway as he goes up for a shot at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's James Conway and Lincoln Pius X's Charles Hoiberg both reach out for possession of the ball at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon claps after the team scores against Millard South.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis attempts a shot against Millard South's Blake Stenger.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jack Cooper attempts a shot over Millard South's Hunter Sallis.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Tyler Sandoval dunks against Millard South.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis attempts a shot over Millard South's Jack Cooper.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Tim Leuschen looks to the score board during a game against Millard North.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Millard South.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jasen Green attempts a shot against Millard South's Jack Cooper.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis looks to pass the ball against Millard North's Gage Stenger.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Brock Murtaugh attempts a shot in traffic against Millard North.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Blake Stenger attempts a shot against Millard North's Tyler Sandoval.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jack Cooper looks to the hoop against Millard North's Saint Thomas.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gage Stenger drives to the basket against Millard North's Hunter Sallis.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas drives to the basket against Millard South's Jack Cooper.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Blake Stenger attempts a shot against Millard North's Tyler Sandoval.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's William Cooper attempts a shot over Millard North's Jadin Johnson.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas high fives a teammate after hitting a 3-pointer against Millard South.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Michael Harding attempts a shot over Neal Mosser.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Michael Harding attempts a shot over Millard North's Tyler Sandoval.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jadin Johnson attempts a shot against Millard South's Jack Cooper, William Cooper and Michael Harding.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Brock Murtaugh attempts a shot against Millard North's Jasen Green.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Kyler Randazzo grabs a pass against Platteview's Ezra Stewart and Tyler Riley.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Dane Petersen and Drew Christo react after Christo scores against Platteview.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Michael Wiebelhaus attempts to guard the ball from Elkhorn's Jack Buddecke and Dane Petersen.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Dayton Swanson pulls down a rebound against Elkhorn's Drew Christo.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Christo pulls down a rebound against Platteview's Connor Millikan.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Caden Reynolds attempts to steal the ball from Platteview's Ezra Stewart.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn head coach Benji Hoegh speaks to players between quarters against Platteview.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki speaks to players between quarters against Elkhorn.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Christo swats the shot attempt of Platteview's Connor Millikan.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan attempts a layup against Elkhorn's Jack Buddecke and Drew Christo.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Colton Uhing attempts a 3-pointer against Platteview Connor Millikan.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Christo attempts a shot over Platteview's Ezra Stewart.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Dane Petersen attempts a shot against Platteview's Alex Draper.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Kyler Randazzo pulls down a rebound against Platteview.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan attempts a shot against Elkhorn's Kyler Randazzo and Colton Uhing.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Dane Small guards Blair's Luke Ladwig.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson steals the ball from Blair's Jacob Czapla.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' C.J. Hood blocks the shot of Blair's Sawyer Lawton.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Cade Rice guards Blair's Kip Tupa.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson drives to the basket against Blair's Luke Ladwig and Kip Tupa.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Cade Rice attempts a layup against Blair.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Trey Deveaux attempts a shot against Blair.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' cheerleader Shelbie Ritnour kneels during the national anthem before Norris plays Blair.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Trey Deveaux attempts a shot over Caden Ulven.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair head coach Chris Whitwer claps after the team scores against Firth Norris
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' head coach Jimmy Motz speaks to players during a timeout against Blair.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson drives to the basket against Blair's Luke Ladwig and Kip Tupa.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Trey Deveaux attempts a shot over Caden Ulven.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair Head Coach Chris Whitwer yells to his team as they take on Norris in the first half on Tuesday,
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Cade Rice, left, pursues Blair's Kip Tupa in the first half on Tuesday,
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Kip Tupa shoots the ball as Norris' Cade Rice, right, watches in the first half on Tuesday,
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Jacob Czapla, right, shoots over Norris' Brayson Mueller in the first half on Tuesday,
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Kip Tupa shoots the ball against Norris in the first half on Tuesday,
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Caden Ulven has his shot blocked by Firth Norris' C.J. Hood.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports