BASEBALL

Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep defeats Elkhorn South in elimination game

​Omaha Creighton Prep held on for a 7-6 win over Elkhorn South on Tuesday in an elimination game of the Class A state baseball tournament.

Keegan Holmstrom had two RBIs and the Junior Jays (29-6) stayed alive in the tournament.

Prep led 7-2 entering the seventh inning before the Storm scored four to make it 7-6. Ryan Bauer came on to get the five-pitch save to close out the victory for the 29-6 Junior Jays.

Elkhorn South, seeking its first state title, finish the season 19-10.

​Elkhorn South (19-10)............001  010  4—6  8  0

Omaha Creighton Prep (29-6).....023  200  x—7  8  2

W: Everett. L: Navin. S: Bauer. 2B: ES, Parry.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

