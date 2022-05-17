Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep defeats Elkhorn South in elimination game

​Omaha Creighton Prep held on for a 7-6 win over Elkhorn South on Tuesday in an elimination game of the Class A state baseball tournament.

Keegan Holmstrom had two RBIs and the Junior Jays (29-6) stayed alive in the tournament.

Prep led 7-2 entering the seventh inning before the Storm scored four to make it 7-6. Ryan Bauer came on to get the five-pitch save to close out the victory for the 29-6 Junior Jays.

Elkhorn South, seeking its first state title, finish the season 19-10.

​Elkhorn South (19-10)............001 010 4—6 8 0

Omaha Creighton Prep (29-6).....023 200 x—7 8 2

W: Everett. L: Navin. S: Bauer. 2B: ES, Parry.

