Class A: Omaha Marian rolls past Lincoln Pius X

All the offense and just enough defense has Omaha Marian’s season alive.

The Class A No. 3 Crusaders fell behind early, equalized twice and eventually pulled away in a 5-3 win over sixth-ranked Lincoln Pius X in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Monday night at Morrison Stadium.

Marian advances to Friday’s 2 p.m. semifinal against Lincoln Southeast, a 1-0 overtime winner over Omaha Westside in the other first round match of Monday’s evening session.

It’s the tenth straight season that Marian has reached the semifinals.

Much like last year’s overtime opener, this one didn’t come easy.

Abby Vacek got the scoring started with her goal in the third minute, the team-leading 17th of the season for the senior.

Her sister Kate added to the lead just under six minutes later, heading in a corner kick to stake the Thunderbolts to an early 2-0 advantage.

It lasted until the 25th minute, when Hannah Tate scored on a header of her own, getting enough on a corner from Izzy Snowden to bring Marian closer.

The Crusaders would level things for the first time six minutes later on Olivia Heinert’s well-placed strike from 20 yards out.

But Pius didn’t blink. Kate Vacek got her second less than four minutes later, taking a pass ahead and going over the top of a charging keeper to put the Thunderbolts ahead at the break.

The Crusaders turned things on from there.

A magical minute for Marian included both their second equalizer and first lead of the match.

The former came when Natalie Bullock knocked home a cross into the box just over five minutes into the second half to make it 3-3.

Heinert notched the latter, securing the brace 43 seconds later after taking a pass into space in the box and poking in her tenth of the season.

Emma Prososki got into the fun in the 54th minute, collecting a ball at the top of the box and letting go on a left-footed blast to the right side of the goal.

It was the ninth time this season that Marian scored four or more goals, second to only top-ranked Gretna’s 10.

Lincoln Pius X (11-5) 3 0 - 3

Omaha Marian (17-2) 2 3 - 5

GOALS: LPX, Abby Vacek, Kate Vacek 2; OM, Hannah Tate, Olivia Heinert 2, Natalie Bullock, Emma Prososki.

* * *

NICK’S PICKS

BEST GAME

Omaha Marian 5, Lincoln Pius X 3: Defensive purists needed to avert their eyes as these two racked up five goals in the first half, and three more - all from Marian - after the break. The Crusaders fell behind 2-0 early, leveled things late in the first half, went to halftime behind, and then tallied three in the first 14 minutes of the second half to secure the win.

TOP PERFORMER

Charley Kort, Lincoln Southwest: The sophomore midfielder scored twice - once from distance and once from the penalty spot - to help lift the Silver Hawks to a 3-0 win over crosstown rival Lincoln East. Kort and company will play top-ranked Gretna in Friday’s semifinal round.

THEY SAID IT

“We’re just going to have to get dirty with it.”

Lincoln Southeast keeper Samaya Hogg on the battle that awaits the Knights in Friday’s semifinals after they knocked off Omaha Westside 1-0 in Monday’s opening round. Hogg had nine saves, a few of the highlight variety, to keep her team in the match.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.