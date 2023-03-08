LINCOLN — A double do-over.

Omaha Westside’s 84-52 win Wednesday over Lincoln East was more than a simple reversal of 16-point loss to the No. 4 Spartans a month ago. It was a sound drubbing.

The No. 5 Warriors (19-7) also cast aside any lingering memories of last year’s first-round loss to Omaha Creighton Prep.

“Very rarely in life do you get a chance for a do-over and we kind of had a double do over," Westside coach Jim Simons said. “We came down here last year and played Prep, which we had gotten after pretty good in the regular season, and we didn't play well. Credit to Prep. They played really well and flipped the script on us last year.

“That left a bad taste. Then obviously Lincoln East. really getting after us pretty good. I’m so proud of our kids for believing in themselves and their ability to do it, especially after you get your doors blown off by these guys a month ago at home.”

The good feelings weren’t there immediately in Pinnacle Bank Arena. East scored the first six points.

“You don't play well in this arena last year, and the first two, three minutes of the game we can't make a shot," Simons said. “Doubt starts creeping in your mind and for our guys to just stay mentally tough and resilient was really good to see.”

Kevin Stubblefield had seven of his team-high 20 points in a 19-6 ending to the period. CJ Mitchell, on his birthday, had six of his nine.

Tate Odvody and Ricky Loftin each had 10 for the game. After going 0-for-16 on 3s in the 66-50 loss to East on Feb. 4, the Warriors made six treys to only two for the Spartans.

Carter Mick had 20 points and Carter Tempelmeyer 13 for Lincoln East (19-6), at state for the second time in three years.

“We made them play in the half court and were able to turn them over," Simons said.

