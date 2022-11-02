Class A: Omaha Westside pulls off comeback win over Gretna to advance to semifinals

Omaha Westside kept its dream of a first championship alive Wednesday night at the state volleyball tournament.

The Warriors posted a 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 win over Gretna in a first-round match at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Westside is seeking its first title in its 17th trip to state.

The win lifts 29-8 Westside into a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday at 7 p.m. against Lincoln Southwest.

Gretna finishes the season 27-10.

The sixth-seeded Dragons grabbed an early advantage in the match, posting a five-point win in the first set. Gretna finished it off with a kill from Hayden Hart.

The Warriors bounced back to win the second set, though Gretna inched within 24-23 on an ace by Avery Burgert. Westside won the set and tied the match on a block by Isabella Lamb.

The third set was tied at 12-12 until the Warriors went on a 4-1 run to take the lead for good. Westside won the set and took a 2-1 lead in the match on a block by Kensington TeKrony.

Gretna jumped to a 6-1 advantage in the fourth set but Westside chipped away, getting within 10-8 on a kill by Destiny Ndam-Simpson.

Westside got it tied at 19-19 on a Gretna hitting error and the score was tied three more times. The Warriors took the lead for good at 23-22 on another Dragons hitting error and won the match after two kills from Samantha Laird.

​"I was happy the way we bounced back after that first set," coach Korrine Bowers said. "I told the girls we needed to start playing the Westside way."

The Dragons were making their 15th state tourney appearance in quest of their first title.

Gretna (27-10).................. 25 23 19 22

Omaha Westside (29-8).... 20 25 25 25

G (kills-aces-blocks): Avery Fotoplos 0-3-0, Hanna Loseke 6-0-1, Malia Struve 4-1-2, Elle Heckenlively 18-2-2, Madison Schnell 0-0-1, Hayden Hart 10-0-0, Brena Mackling 1-0-0, Cassie Stones 7-0-0, Avery Burgert 0-1-0.

OW: Brooklyn Miller 0-1-0, Isabella Lamb 9-0-4, Eleanor Brislen 1-0-0, Destiny Ndam-Simpson 18-0-1, Kensington TeKrony 2-0-5, Samantha Laird 21-1-0.

Set assists: G 40 (Mackling 37, Faith Frame 2, Hart 1); OW 49 (Jocelyn Healy 42, Daniela Gologan 4, Audrey Behrens 1, Ndam-Simpson 1, Laird 1).