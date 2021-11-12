Class A: Omaha Westside rallies from halftime deficit to defeat Bellevue West

Tommy Connelly was quick with the reminder.

He and Omaha Westside had been to Memorial Stadium before. Two years ago. Before the Warriors won the Class A title on their home field in last year’s pandemic-crazy year.

So now they can make their title defense in the stadium, on a roll with their school record-tying 24th consecutive victory and coming off one of the best comebacks — and satisfying wins — in Warrior history.

They trailed No. 1 Bellevue West, with its star-studded receiver corps 20-3 in the second quarter. By the time the Thunderbirds scored again, Westside had an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and left Phelps Field for the year with a 41-26 semifinal win.

What happens when Westside fell behind by 17?

“That got us pumped up," said Connelly, a senior linebacker.

What changed?

“We elevated our game. We became more physical and did our job.”

No. 2 Westside (12-0) will meet No. 4 Gretna (11-1) at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 23 in the title game. Gretna is in its first final in its fourth season playing in Class A. Westside's streak of finals appearances began in 2019 with a 35-0 loss to Bellevue West in the snow.