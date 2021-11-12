Class A: Omaha Westside rallies from halftime deficit to defeat Bellevue West

Tommy Connelly was quick with the reminder.
He and Omaha Westside had been to Memorial Stadium before. Two years ago. Before the Warriors won the Class A title on their home field in last year’s pandemic-crazy year.
So now they can make their title defense in the stadium, on a roll with their school record-tying 24th consecutive victory and coming off one of the best comebacks — and satisfying wins — in Warrior history.
They trailed No. 1 Bellevue West, with its star-studded receiver corps 20-3 in the second quarter. By the time the Thunderbirds scored again, Westside had an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and left Phelps Field for the year with a 41-26 semifinal win.
What happens when Westside fell behind by 17?
“That got us pumped up," said Connelly, a senior linebacker.
What changed?
“We elevated our game. We became more physical and did our job.”
No. 2 Westside (12-0) will meet No. 4 Gretna (11-1) at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 23 in the title game. Gretna is in its first final in its fourth season playing in Class A. Westside's streak of finals appearances began in 2019 with a 35-0 loss to Bellevue West in the snow.
On a windy night, when Bellevue West had the ball and the wind it generated only seven points and that was an 88-yard home-run ball from Luke Johannsen to Auburn commit Micah Riley early in the second quarter after a rare defensive stop for the Thunderbirds (10-2).
In the third quarter with the wind, their possessions ended punt, turnover on downs at the Westside 21 and a fumble recovered by Curt Cubrich on the last play of the period.
The fourth quarter opened with the Rezac Attack — sophomore quarterback Anthony to senior brother Dominic — for a 46-yard touchdown pass play and Westside’s first lead at 24-20.
Dominic Rezac, who played sparingly on offense while sophomore Jahmez Ross was running well, made it 31-20 on a 2-yard run with 6:41 left. Grant Guyett’s 15-yard touchdown grab from Anthony Rezac made it 38-26 and junior Tristan Alvano capped the win and a 24-point final quarter with his second 49-yard field goal of the game.
“Our offensive line did a tremendous job second half," Westside coach Brett Froendt said. “Jahmez ran well and Anthony again made plays.”
Ross ran for 120 yards. Anthony Rezac was 15 of 20 for 234 yards.
Bellevue West’s L.J. Richardson carried 44 times — 19 in the first quarter when West scored 13 points going into the wind — for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Johannsen was 22 of 33 for 308 yards.
Riley had four catches for 118 yards, Oklahoma pledge Kaden Helms six for 126. Carter Hogan was Westside’s leading receiver with 114 yards and his team’s first touchdown on six grabs.
Bellevue West (10-1).................13 7 0 6—26
At Omaha Westside (11-0)..........3 7 7 24—41
BW: LJ Richardson 6 run (pass failed)
OW: FG Tristan Alvano 49
BW: Richardson 5 run (Hunter Brown kick)
BW: Micah Riley 88 pass from Luke Johannsen (Brown kick)
OW: Carter Hogan 46 pass from Anthony Rezac (Alvano kick)
OW: Jahmez Ross 27 pass from A. Rezac (Alvano kick)
OW: Dominic Rezac 46 pass from A. Rezac (Alvano kick)
OW: D. Rezac 2 run (Alvano kick)
BW: Dae’Vonn Hall 2 pass from Johannsen (pass failed)
OW: Grant Guyett 15 pass from A. Rezac (Alvano kick)
OW: FG Alvano 49