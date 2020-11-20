Class A: Omaha Westside wins first state championship since 1982

Cole Payton ran for three touchdowns, passed for two and accounted for 331 yards Friday night as Omaha Westside won its first state football championship since 1982.
The Warriors defeated Elkhorn South, playing in its first Class A final, 37-21 at Phelps Field.
Payton accounted for Westside’s first-half touchdowns. He cut up for a 4-yard run that opened the scoring, then found Anthony White for an 8-yard score.
The North Dakota State pledge’s most dazzling play was when he turned an apparent sack — Elkhorn South lineman Carter Richardson had him in a bear hug 10 yards behind the line — into an 18-yard touchdown strike to NU pledge Koby Bretz.
Payton kept churning until he broke from Richardson’s grasp and spotted Bretz uncovered in the end zone with 23 seconds left in the half.
Until then, Elkhorn South was keeping pace with a pair of touchdown passes from Dilan Krause to Koy Wilke. Each of the Storm’s possessions in the first half made it to Westside territory.
Elkhorn South's Koy Wilke (12) rushes in for a touchdown in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Cole Payton (9) passes the ball in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard (5) is grabbed around the legs by Omaha Westside's Raoul Kolani (13) in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz (25) rushes in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora quarterback Ethan Shaw, left and Elkhorn's Aiden Young collide in the first quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Zachary Leinen breaks up first-quarter pass intended for Aurora's Jacob Settles.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Britton Kemling splits the Elkhorn defense in the first quarter after catching the ball.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Mikey Hart can't tackle Aurora quarterback Ethan Shaw as he scores the first touchdown of the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Christo gets tackled by Aurora's Cayden Phillips in the first quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Mack Owens runs the ball on their first drive against Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Dane Petersen catches what would have been a touchdown pass in front of Aurora's Jacob Settles, but it was called back on a penalty.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Jacob Settles catches a long second-quarter pass in front of Elkhorn's Zachary Leinen.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow celebrates a third-quarter touchdown against Aurora to give them the lead.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow scores a third-quarter touchdown against Aurora to give them the lead against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Aiden Young gets tackled by Aurora's Brady Collingham in the third quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert intercepts a third-quarter pass against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert catches a third quarter touchdown pass ahead of Aurora's Jacob Settles.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Aiden Young looks behind to see no one near him during a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Aiden Young breaks off a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre throws a pass against Ord.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord wide receiver Quinton Ries reaches for a pass against Bergan defender Cooper Weitzel.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord players react as their Class C2 championship trophy is handed to them after defeating Bergan.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre is tackled by Ord linebacker Gage Racek.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Gavin Logemann is blocked by Ord defensive back Kelen Meyer from catching a pass.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre is pushed out of bounds by Ord defensive back Zach Smith.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Alex Painter is pulled down by Ord defense.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord wide receiver Johnny DeRiso attempts to catch a pass with Bergan linebacker Cal Janke in tow.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre runs the ball against Ord.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Alex Painter misses a pass with Ord defensive back Kelen Meyer in tow.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Alex Painter is tackled midair by linebacker Gage Racek as he pulls in a pass.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord linebacker Gage Racek tackles Bergan Wide receiver Shea Gossett.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Cal Janke runs the ball while flanked by Ord defense
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two Ord players hug after the final seconds of the Class C2 championship game where they defeated Bergan.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord fans cheer on their team as they play in the Class C2 championship game against Bergan.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord wide receiver Quinton Ries holds a pass in his fingertips as Fremont Bergan linebacker Cal Janke reaches up.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Daniel Elge can't reach this two-point conversion pass in the fourth quarter against Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Daniel Elge can't reach this two-point conversion pass in the fourth quarter against Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Daniel Elge reacts to missing a two-point conversion pass in the fourth quarter against Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Christo gets flagged for a face mask on Aurora quarterback Ethan Shaw in the fourth quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert, left, hugs Isaac Robinson after they defeated Aurora for the Class B state title.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn celebrates winning the Class B state title over Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow, left hugs Austin Bober after they defeated Aurora for the Class B title.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert celebrates with the student section after winning the Class B state title over Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn celebrates with the student section after winning the Class B state title over Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Aaron Jividen, right, comforts Jameson Herzberg after the lost the Class B state title to Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
