Class A: Omaha Westside wins first state championship since 1982

Cole Payton ran for three touchdowns, passed for two and accounted for 331 yards Friday night as Omaha Westside won its first state football championship since 1982.

The Warriors defeated Elkhorn South, playing in its first Class A final, 37-21 at Phelps Field.

Payton accounted for Westside’s first-half touchdowns. He cut up for a 4-yard run that opened the scoring, then found Anthony White for an 8-yard score.

The North Dakota State pledge’s most dazzling play was when he turned an apparent sack — Elkhorn South lineman Carter Richardson had him in a bear hug 10 yards behind the line — into an 18-yard touchdown strike to NU pledge Koby Bretz.

Payton kept churning until he broke from Richardson’s grasp and spotted Bretz uncovered in the end zone with 23 seconds left in the half.

Until then, Elkhorn South was keeping pace with a pair of touchdown passes from Dilan Krause to Koy Wilke. Each of the Storm’s possessions in the first half made it to Westside territory.

