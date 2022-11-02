 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Class A: Papillion-La Vista shrugs off slow start, squeaks out win over Lincoln East

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.

Papillion-La Vista spotted Lincoln East the first set, then came back with close wins in the next three to claim a spot in the Class A semifinals against rival Papillion-La Vista South.

The No. 5 Monarchs (28-9) defeated No. 9 East 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

East (23-11) was making its first state tournament appearance since 2008 and won the first set 25-21. The Monarchs came back with a 25-23 second-set win.

"I saw their fight," Papio coach Priscilla Peteresen said. "The biggest thing is we played together."

In the third set, Papio opened a 12-3 lead before Megan Waters got on serve for the Spartans. They scored the next 11 points, aided by a net violation and two Monarch hitting errors.

East’s last lead of the set was 15-14. The Monarchs scored on their serve three times, twice getting blocks from 6-foot sophomore middle hitter Lillian Vitera, for a 24-20 lead. East staved off two set points, but lost the set on a lift call.

In the fourth set, a kill by Brooklyn Fuchs gave East an 8-4 lead before a 6-1 run by Papio for a 10-9 Monarch lead. They had another four-point surge for a 14-11 cushion.

Trailing 18-13, East had its own 6-1 lead for a 19-19 tie. But couldn’t get the lead.

Vitera accounted for the Monarchs’ final four points with three blocks, one shared with Lauren Burden, and a kill.

"Lillian really stepped up her game," Petersen said. "She knows that we need her as our big block in the middle and she fulfilled that role.

Papio will be seeking its first win in three matches this season against the Titans, who are defending champions. The Monarchs took a set in each of the first two matchups.

"I'm super excited. It’s always great atmosphere," Petersen said, "I think they're a great team, but I think we're ready to compete. It will have to be like tonight. We’ll have to come out a little stronger, fix a few things. We’re going to be just fine."

Mia Tvrdy and Anna Sis each had 12 kills for the Monarchs.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

