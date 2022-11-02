Class A: Papillion-La Vista shrugs off slow start, squeaks out win over Lincoln East

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.
Papillion-La Vista spotted Lincoln East the first set, then came back with close wins in the next three to claim a spot in the Class A semifinals against rival Papillion-La Vista South.
The No. 5 Monarchs (28-9) defeated No. 9 East 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
East (23-11) was making its first state tournament appearance since 2008 and won the first set 25-21. The Monarchs came back with a 25-23 second-set win.
"I saw their fight," Papio coach Priscilla Peteresen said. "The biggest thing is we played together."
In the third set, Papio opened a 12-3 lead before Megan Waters got on serve for the Spartans. They scored the next 11 points, aided by a net violation and two Monarch hitting errors.
East’s last lead of the set was 15-14. The Monarchs scored on their serve three times, twice getting blocks from 6-foot sophomore middle hitter Lillian Vitera, for a 24-20 lead. East staved off two set points, but lost the set on a lift call.
In the fourth set, a kill by Brooklyn Fuchs gave East an 8-4 lead before a 6-1 run by Papio for a 10-9 Monarch lead. They had another four-point surge for a 14-11 cushion.
Trailing 18-13, East had its own 6-1 lead for a 19-19 tie. But couldn’t get the lead.
Vitera accounted for the Monarchs’ final four points with three blocks, one shared with Lauren Burden, and a kill.
"Lillian really stepped up her game," Petersen said. "She knows that we need her as our big block in the middle and she fulfilled that role.
Papio will be seeking its first win in three matches this season against the Titans, who are defending champions. The Monarchs took a set in each of the first two matchups.
"I'm super excited. It’s always great atmosphere," Petersen said, "I think they're a great team, but I think we're ready to compete. It will have to be like tonight. We’ll have to come out a little stronger, fix a few things. We’re going to be just fine."
Mia Tvrdy and Anna Sis each had 12 kills for the Monarchs.
Photos: Nebraska state volleyball tournament, Nov. 2
Millard West’s Sierra Pokharel bumps the ball during their first round class A match against Lincoln Southwest during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West’s Alanna Bankston and her teammates celebrate a point during their first round class A match against Lincoln Southwest during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West’s Kealin Pribyl (center) and Laynee Baker try to block the ball during their first round class A match against Lincoln Southwest during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West players celebrate a point during their first round class A match against Lincoln Southwest during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West’s Skylar Walters (left) and Camille Renken try to block the ball during their first round class A match against Lincoln Southwest during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West’s Evan Glade spikes the ball during their first round class A match against Lincoln Southwest during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South players celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in their first round Class A match during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Stella Adeyemi spikes the ball during their first round Class A match against Omaha Marian during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Amanda Draper digs the ball during their first round class A match against Papio South during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Charlette Solomon sets the ball during their first round Class A match against Omaha Marian during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Makenzie Dyrstad digs the ball during their first round Class A match against Omaha Marian during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Elizabeth Briscoe bumps the ball during their first round Class A match against Papio South during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney spikes the ball past Grand Island Northwest's Makayla Rhoads, left, and Mikyna Stoppkotte during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke spikes the ball past Omaha Skutt's Hailey Kiscoan, left, and Abbie Hagedorn during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke serves the ball as the Elkhorn North and Grand Island Northwest play on the divider behind her during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates a point against Waverly during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt, bottom, celebrates a point against Waverly during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Brooke Banker sets the ball as Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke watches during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Madelyn Uhlir, left, celebrates a point against Seward during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Gabrielle Fortner hits the ball at Norris' Billie Kircher, left, and Anistyn Rice during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Kayla Westby puts her shoe on after it game off in a match against Norris during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Gabrielle Fortner, right, hits the ball at Norris' Billie Kircher during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Evie Howard, left, and Lauren Buzbee celebrate a point against Seward during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Madelyn Uhlir dives for the ball against Seward during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Keira Lliteras hits the ball towards Bennington's Taylor Olsen during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Sophia Turek hits the ball towards Beinnington during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Grand Island Northwest, Elkhorn North, Waverly, and Omaha Skutt all play during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Anna Jelinek spikes the ball between Sidney's Payton Schrotberger, left, and Kayla Westby during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Anna Jelinek, left, and Kendall Cose celebrate a point against Sidney during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Douglas County West's Raya Sattem, right, tries to get the ball past Minden's Mariah Lempka during the first round of the class C1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Anna Jelinek spikes the ball between Sidney's Payton Schrotberger, left, and Kayla Westby during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Megyn Scott hits the ball towards North Bend Central's Kathryn Gaughen during the first round of the class C1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adam Central's Irelyn Samuelson bumps the ball against North Bend Central during the first round of the class C1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Adam Central's Gracie Weichman, Rachel Goodon Kylie Lancaster celebrate a point against North Bend Central during the first round of the class C1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Minden's Myla Emery celebrates a point against Douglas County West during the first round of the class C1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Reese Riddle sets the ball against Norris during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Payton Schrotberger bumps the ball against Norris during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Billie Kircher spikes the ball at Sidney's Gabrielle Fortner, center and Kayla Westby during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Karsyn Leeling hits the ball in a match against Norris during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Hanna Loseke (right) tries to block a spike from Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson during their first round class A match during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Cassie Stones spikes the ball during their first round class A match against Omaha Westside during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Malia Struve (from left), Avery Fotoplos, and Elle Heckenlively celebrate a point during their first round class A match against Omaha Westside during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Elle Heckenlively spikes the ball during their first round class A match against Omaha Westside during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Isabella Lamb (left) celebrates a point with Destiny Ndam-Simpson during their first round class A match against Gretna during the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!