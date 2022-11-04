Class A: Papillion-La Vista South beats crosstown rivals to reach title match

Sights and sounds from Class A state volleyball on Wednesday
Papillion-La Vista South defeated Papillion-La Vista in four sets Friday night to advance to the Class A final of the state volleyball tournament.
The defending-champion Titans posted a 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17 victory in a semifinal match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Papio South (33-5) will play for the title at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Center.
The Monarchs finish the season 28-10.
Photos: Nebraska state volleyball tournament, Nov. 3
The BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller celebrates a point in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
BDS' Ashley Schlegel (33) gets low for the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Taryn Arbuthnot (2) hits the ball over the net in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
BDS' Campbell Bohling (21) bumps the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
BDS' Hallie Hoins (8) gets low for the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Mikah O'Neill (11) bumps the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
BDS' Cloey Carlson (11) bumps the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Jenna Clafin (7) serves the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Katelynn Reiter (7) sets the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Maywood-Hayes Center's Aniah Seiler (27) serves the ball in the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Maywood-Hayes Center's Kiley Hejtmanek (1) sets the ball in the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Maywood-Hayes Center bench celebrates a point in the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Meridian's Taelyn Filipi (5) goes for the ball in the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Maywood-Hayes Center's Olivia Hansen (6) bumps the ball in the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Meredith McGregor (9) sets the ball in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Bailee Ahlemeyer (15) serves the ball in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic celebrates a point in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Jalen Kent (5), Bailee Ahlemeyer (15) and Jacey Kent (10) watch teammate Breelle Miller (2) bump the ball in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Jacey Kent (10) looks for an official after a Hartington Cedar Catholic point in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Jalen Kent (5) gets low for the ball in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Leah Downer (7) and Brylyn Springer (4) go up for a ball from Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (1) in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor (12) and Laney Kathol (1) go for the ball on the edge of the court in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Breelle Milleer (2) serves the ball in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge celebrates a point in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge fans cheer on their team in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic celebrates a point in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Addison Corr (7) serves the ball in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic celebrates a point in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Christian's Hope Siep (8) hits the ball across the net toward Norfolk Catholic's Saylor Fischer (6) and Kenzie Janssen (4) in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Allison Brungardt (8) serves the ball in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Christian's Ali Bruning (12) sets the ball in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Christian's Reghan Flynn (10) hits the ball over toward Norfolk Catholic's Channatee Robles (15) and Addison Corr (7) in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Norfolk Catholic bench watches the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Christian's Taytum Perdew (1) hits the ball over the net to Norfolk Catholic's Kenzie Janssen (4) in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Christian bench celebrates a play in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Christian's Graci Boersen (14) serves the ball in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson/Leigh's Korbee Wendt (25) celebrates during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Fremont Bergan in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's "mom squad" member Kirsten Schmidt celebrates their win over Clarkson/Leigh after the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan celebrates their win over Clarkson/Leigh after the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bayard's Danika Hassel (4) and Dani Harter (22) block against Lincoln Lutheran's Sophie Wohlgemuth (10) during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran celebrates during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Bayard in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Elecea Saathoff (left) and Jordan Ernstmeyer (right) block during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Bayard in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's "mom squad" watches during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Clarkson/Leigh in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bayard's Kierra Miller (9) serves during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Lincoln Lutheran in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran celebrates during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Bayard in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson/Leigh's Korbee Wendt (25) celebrates during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Fremont Bergan in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig celebrates during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Southwest in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Kalyn Killin (2) celebrates during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Cross County in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Kayten Hagan, left, and Saryn Prickett, right, celebrate during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Cross County in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Southwest's Caylin Barnett (19) digs the ball during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Southwest in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Kayten Hagan (11) serves during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Cross County in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Kayten Hagan (11) holds up one finger after winning the second set during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Cross County in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Brandi Helzer (6) celebrates during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Southwest in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Southwest's Avery Broomfield (8) cries after their loss during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Oakland-Craig in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig celebrates during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Southwest in Lincoln on Thursday. Oakland-Craig won in five sets over Southwest.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Johnna Peterson (7) serves during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Southwest in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County Addison Linn (1) speaks to her team during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Amherst in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County Shyanne Anderson (14) digs the ball during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Amherst in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Briar Ray (3) serves during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Southwest in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County's Taylor Lindburg (17) celebrates during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Amherst in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Hannah Herrick (3) bumps the ball during the second round of the Class C state volleyball tournament match against Cross County in Lincoln on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
