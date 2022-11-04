 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Class A: Papillion-La Vista South beats crosstown rivals to reach title match

  • Updated
  • 0

Sights and sounds from Class A state volleyball on Wednesday

Papillion-La Vista South defeated Papillion-La Vista in four sets Friday night to advance to the Class A final of the state volleyball tournament.

The defending-champion Titans posted a 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17 victory in a semifinal match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Papio South (33-5) will play for the title at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Center.

The Monarchs finish the season 28-10.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

