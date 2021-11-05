Class A: Papillion-La Vista South, Millard West advance to state final

LINCOLN — Papillion-La Vista South had to wait a year, but The Storm swept Papio South in the 2020 Class A state final.
The win boosts the 39-0 Titans, ranked third nationally, into Saturday's 7 p.m. final at the Devaney Center. Papio South is trying to become the first team to finish unbeaten in Class A since 2011.
"There was so much emotion in this match for so many reasons," Titans coach Katie Tarman said. "The team wanted to redeem themselves from last year."
Leading that redemption squad were Papio South's two big hitters, Lauren Medeck and Stella Adeyemi. Medeck finished with 21 kills, and Adeyemi had 18.
"I think Lauren had the match of her life," Tarman said. "She played smart, and she swung big."
Senior setter Ava LeGrand, another key component in the Titans' attack, had 41 assists.
Elkhorn South stayed close in all three sets, but Papio South was able to score late points to nail down the wins.
"It was so fun," Tarman said. "It was a hard-fought match on both sides."
Medeck had nine kills and Adeyemi had seven in the opening set. It was tied 16-16, but the Titans outscored the Storm 9-4 the rest of the way, clinching the set on a Medeck kill.
The second set was tied for the last time at 13 until an Elkhorn South hitting error put Papio South ahead to stay. A 4-0 run opened some daylight, and the Titans went up 2-0 in the match on another Medeck kill.
The Titans were in danger of dropping just their fifth set this season, trailing 19-15 in the third. But a Storm hitting error, a kill by Medeck and a block by Emma O'Neill closed the gap to 19-18 and led Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter to call a timeout.
Papio South tied it at 21 and went ahead on an Adeyemi kill. Four points later, a kill by O'Neill ended the match.
"This team has had a hunger and a fight all season," Tarman said. "They've put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this program."
Kylie Weeks led the Storm with 13 kills, while Mia Mroczek had six.
Papio South will be going after its fifth title and second in the past three years, following last year's championship loss.
Since then, the team has rattled off 39 straight wins.
"It's an emotional thing, getting back to the final," Tarman said. "It's what we've been working toward all season."
Elkhorn South (28-8) ... 20;21;22
Papillion-La Vista South (39-0) ... 25;25;25
ES (kills-aces-blocks): Annie Millard 4-0-0, Kylie Weeks 13-0-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 1-0-3, Madeline Henry 3-0-1, Madi Woodin 1-1-1, Mia Mroczek 6-0-1, Delaney Burge 1-0-1.
PLVS: Makenzie Dyrstad 0-1-0, Morgan Bode 4-0-3, Stella Adeyemi 18-0-2, Emma O'Neill 3-0-3, Ava LeGrand 0-2-0, Lauren Medeck 21-0-2, Shealie Wiebers 0-0-1.
Set assists: ES 29 (Woodin 24, Estella Zatechka 3, Katie Galligan 2). PLVS 46 (LeGrand 41, Harlei Cole 3, O'Neill 2).
Millard West 3, Omaha Westside 2
Millard West will get one more shot at undefeated Papillion-La Vista South in the Class A state volleyball tournament final.
The Wildcats punched their ticket with a five-set marathon win over Omaha Westside in Friday night's late semifinal. Millard West prevailed 25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12.
The Wildcats have been ranked No. 2 most of the season, right behind the Titans. The teams will meet in Saturday's 7 p.m. final at the Devaney Center.
Papio South has defeated the Wildcats three times this season.
Westside and Millard West split the first four sets, leading to the 15-point fifth. It was close throughout, with neither team able to open up more than a two-point advantage until late.
With the score tied 10-10, Sadie Millard had a kill and Skylar Walters delivered consecutive aces. That three-point advantage was too much for the Warriors to overcome, and the Wildcats won soon after on a kill by Maddie MacTaggart.
Millard led the Wildcats with 20 kills while Alanna Bankston had 17. MacTaggart and Kylah Brewer each had eight while setter Walters had 52 assists.
Destiny Ndam-Simpson led the Warriors with 25 kills while Samantha Laird added 15 and Madi Siebler 13. Setter Jocelyn Healy had 48 assists.
