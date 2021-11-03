Class A: Papillion-La Vista South, Millard West advance to state volleyball semifinals

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South defeated Fremont 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 on Wednesday night in a first-round match at the state volleyball tournament.

The 38-0 Titans advance to a 5 p.m. semifinal Friday while the season came to an end for the 22-9 Tigers, who were making their first state tourney appearance since 1983.

Stella Adeyemi had 13 kills to pace Papio South.

Millard West 3, Papillion-La Vista 0

It took six years for Millard West to get back to the Class A state volleyball tournament semifinals when it was here last year.

The Wildcats didn't have to wait long to get back there.

Millard West (27-6) swept Papillion-La Vista 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena to return to the Class A final four. The Wildcats will play either Lincoln Southwest or Omaha Westside on Friday.

Papillion-La Vista's season ends at 23-13.

The match titled in the second set with the teams tied at 11. Millard West won 14 of the next 19 rallies to take a 2-0 set lead. The Wildcats trailed 4-0 to open the third before racing a 14-7 lead.