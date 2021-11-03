Class A: Papillion-La Vista South, Millard West, Elkhorn South advance to state semifinals

LINCOLN — Unlike the biblical tale, David was unable to slay Goliath on Wednesday night at the state volleyball tournament.
Top-ranked and undefeated Papillion-La Vista South moved to 38-0 with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 victory over Fremont in a first-round Class A match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Titans, ranked third nationally, advance to a 5 p.m. semifinal Friday night.
The Tigers, making their first state tourney appearance in 38 years, finish the season 22-9.
Fremont coach Karen Nelsen said she had a cinematic moment entering the arena, feeling like the Hickory Huskers from another underdog story.
"It felt like 'Hoosiers' walking in here," she said. "They're fast and powerful and a tough team to prepare for."
The Titans, seeking to become the first undefeated Class A squad since 2011, wasted no time in the first set. They sprinted to a 13-5 lead, forcing Nelsen to use her first timeout.
Papio South maintained the pressure and took advantage of several Fremont hitting errors, something Nelsen said was uncharacteristic of her team.
"We're new here and this is like their second home," she said. "We were tight and made too many errors."
The Titans ended the first set with a kill from Stella Adeyemi, who finished with a match-high 14.
Fremont fell behind 5-1 in the second set but rallied to get it tied at 8-8, which led Papio South coach Katie Tarman to call a timeout.
"We needed to get refocused and back on track," she said. "I was happy with the way the team responded."
The Titans went on a 12-1 run to take control before eventually capturing the set 25-10.
Papio South methodically pulled away in the third set, opening leads of 10-4 and 16-8. The Titans finished off the match on an ace from libero Harlei Cole.
Lauren Medeck had eight kills for Papio South while Emma O'Neill had six kills and two blocks. Senior setter Ava LeGrand, a Kansas State pledge, dished out 32 assists.
"Our girls are on a mission," Tarman said. "Fremont is a good team and they deserve a lot of credit for making it here to state."
Nelsen said it was an experience her team wouldn't forget.
"It was great to give 14 girls a memory like this," she said. "They'll remember this forever."
Fremont (22-9)..............................14 10 12
Papillion-La Vista South (37-0)....25 25 25
F (kills-aces-blocks): Mya Bolden 3-2-0, Brylee Nelsen 2-0-0, Matthea Dalton 5-1-0, Emmalee Sheppard 5-0-0, Katelyn Decker 1-0-0, Ellah Hofer 3-0-0, Grace Williams 4-0-0.
PLVS: Morgan Bode 3-0-2, Harlei Cole 0-1-0, Stella Adeyemi 14-0-0, Emma O'Neill 6-0-2, Ava LeGrand 1-1-1, Lauren Medeck 8-2-0, Shealie Wiebers 7-0-0.
Set assists: F 23 (Nelsen 15, Hofer 8; PLVS 39 (LeGrand 32, Cole 6, Adeyemi 1).
Elkhorn South 3, Gretna 2
Elkhorn South proved Wednesday night that it's going to do everything possible to defend its Class A volleyball title.
The Storm were tested by Gretna but prevailed 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13 in a first-round match at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The victory lifts 28-7 Elkhorn South into a 5 p.m. semifinal Friday against top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South and ends the season for the 25-9 Dragons.
It was the fourth time the teams have played, and the Storm have won all four. But Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said she was concerned about playing a quality team so many times.
"I have so much respect for (Gretna coach) Mike Brandon," she said. "It's tough to beat a team like that four times, but we were able to do it."
The squads split the first four sets, setting up the 15-point fifth.
Gretna led 6-4 in that final set, prompting Potter to use her first timeout. The Dragons held their last lead at 11-10 on a kill by freshman Elle Heckenlively but the Storm scored the next three points to edge ahead 13-11.
Kills by Heckenlively and senior Skylar McCune tied it but a Gretna hitting error and a block by Elkhorn South senior Mia Mroczek on a blast by McCune ended it.
"Mia had made a comment before that last set that this was our time," Potter said. "I love to see that aggressiveness."
Senior Kylie Weeks led Elkhorn South with 20 kills while Annie Millard had 16. Kaitlin Thiebauth chipped in 10 kills, Mroczek had nine and setter Madi Woodin doled out 55 assists.
McCune, a Creighton pledge, led Gretna with 23 kills. After a strong sophomore year, she was forced to sit out last season because of injury.
"Skylar wanted it pretty badly, and I think that was pretty obvious," Brandon said. "This tournament meant a lot to her after what happened last season and she gave a great effort."
Three players — Heckenlively, Madeline Johnson and Hailey Zimmerman — each had 12 kills for the Dragons. Setters Brena Mackling and Savannah Shelburne combined for 66 assists.
"We're excited to be playing on Friday," Potter said. "We want to enjoy the season as long as we can while honoring our seniors."
Gretna (25-9).................18 25 22 25 13
Elkhorn South (28-7).....25 17 25 19 15
G (kills-aces-blocks): Skylar McCune 23-2-0, Hanna Loseke 1-0-0, Hailey Zimmerman 12-0-2, Paige Prentice 3-0-0, Malia Struve 3-0-0, Brena Mackling 0-3-0, Madeline Johnson 12-0-0, Elle Heckenlively 12-0-2.
ES: Estella Zatechka 1-0-0, Annie Millard 16-0-2, Kylie Weeks 20-0-1, Kaitlin Thiebauth 10-0-4, Maddie Henry 4-0-1, Madi Woodin 0-1-1, Mia Mroczek 12-0-3.
Set assists: G, 66 (Mackling 33, Savannah Shelburne 33); ES, 62 (Woodin 55, Zatechka 6, Mroczek 1).
Millard West 3, Papillion-La Vista 0
It took six years for Millard West to get back to the Class A state volleyball tournament semifinals when it was here last year.
The Wildcats didn't have to wait long to get back there.
Millard West (27-6) swept Papillion-La Vista 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena to return to the Class A final four. The Wildcats will play either Lincoln Southwest or Omaha Westside on Friday.
Papillion-La Vista's season ends at 23-13.
The match titled in the second set with the teams tied at 11. Millard West won 14 of the next 19 rallies to take a 2-0 set lead. The Wildcats trailed 4-0 to open the third before racing a 14-7 lead.
— Clark Grell, Lincoln Journal Star
