Class A: Papillion-La Vista South outduels Omaha Marian, advances to state semis

Top-ranked Papillion-La Visa South, bidding for its third Class A volleyball title in four years, weathered a third-set push by Omaha Marian before taking a sweep and a spot in Friday's semifinals.

The Titans (31-5) turned back three set points for Marian to win the third set 27-25 after picking up the first two, 25-13 and 25-14.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

