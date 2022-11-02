Class A: Papillion-La Vista South outduels Omaha Marian, advances to state semis

Top-ranked Papillion-La Visa South, bidding for its third Class A volleyball title in four years, weathered a third-set push by Omaha Marian before taking a sweep and a spot in Friday's semifinals.
The Titans (31-5) turned back three set points for Marian to win the third set 27-25 after picking up the first two, 25-13 and 25-14.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Photos: Nebraska state volleyball tournament, Nov. 2
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!