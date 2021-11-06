 Skip to main content
Class A: Papio South defeats Millard West for state title, finishes season undefeated
VOLLEYBALL

Papillion La Vista South players celebrate their Class A title win over Millard West at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Papillion-La Vista South capped its perfect season Saturday night with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 victory over Millard West in the Class A final of the state volleyball tournament.

The Titans finished 40-0 and became the first Class A school since 2011 to end with a perfect record.

After the victory, the team heard chants of "undefeated" from the Papio South student section.

The Titans, ranked third nationally, lost just four sets all season. They swept their three state tourney matches.

The Wildcats finish the season 28-7.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Millard West (28-7) ... 15;14;14

Papillion-La Vista South (40-0) ... 25;25;25

MW (kills-aces-blocks): Sadie Millard 6-0-0, Maddie MacTaggart 4-0-1, Kylah Brewer 1-0-2, Lauren Jones 3-0-2, Skylar Walters 0-0-2, Alanna Bankston 8-0-3.

PLVS: Morgan Bode 5-0-3, Harlei Cole 0-1-0, Stella Adeyemi 15-0-1, Emma O'Neill 6-1-7, Ava LeGrand 3-2-1, Lauren Medeck 13-0-4, Shealie Wiebers 2-0-3.

Set assists: MW 21 (Walters 18, Ella Hazen 2, Millard 1). PLVS 39 (LeGrand 34, Cole 3, O'Neill 1, Medeck 1).

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

