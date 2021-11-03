Class A: Papio South, Millard West, Elkhorn South and Westside advance to state semifinals

Omaha Westside had to overcome some first-set jitters, junior Destiny Ndam-Simpson said. And then the Warriors had to overcome Southwest taking a 2-1 lead in the fourth set.

Bowers told the team between sets that a fast start to the fourth was key. But the team also stayed true to their mental training.

“We’ve been practicing a lot about everything above your shoulders, and the mentality it takes to be down,” Bowers said. “They kept their composure.”

The Warriors, who were 0-3 against the Silver Hawks during the regular season (including a five-set loss in the first meeting), jumped to an 8-0 lead in the fourth set en route to tying the match 2-2.

The ball kept rolling for Westside.

The fifth set was tied at 3-3 before a Ndam-Simpson kill ignited a 7-0 run. An ace from senior Madilyn Siebler sealed the dominant fifth set.

“I think every tiny bit of doubt that we had after that fourth set was kind of out,” Ndam-Simpson said. “It was like we can play with anyone in Class A, and I think that just proved it for us.”