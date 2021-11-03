Class A: Papio South, Millard West, Elkhorn South and Westside advance to state semifinals

LINCOLN — Unlike the biblical tale, David was unable to slay Goliath on Wednesday night at the state volleyball tournament.
Top-ranked and undefeated Papillion-La Vista South moved to 38-0 with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 victory over Fremont in a first-round Class A match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Titans, ranked third nationally, advance to a 5 p.m. semifinal Friday night.
The Tigers, making their first state tourney appearance in 38 years, finish the season 22-9.
Fremont coach Karen Nelsen said she had a cinematic moment entering the arena, feeling like the Hickory Huskers from another underdog story.
"It felt like 'Hoosiers' walking in here," she said. "They're fast and powerful and a tough team to prepare for."
The Titans, seeking to become the first undefeated Class A squad since 2011, wasted no time in the first set. They sprinted to a 13-5 lead, forcing Nelsen to use her first timeout.
Papio South maintained the pressure and took advantage of several Fremont hitting errors, something Nelsen said was uncharacteristic of her team.
"We're new here and this is like their second home," she said. "We were tight and made too many errors."
The Titans ended the first set with a kill from Stella Adeyemi, who finished with a match-high 14.
Fremont fell behind 5-1 in the second set but rallied to get it tied at 8-8, which led Papio South coach Katie Tarman to call a timeout.
"We needed to get refocused and back on track," she said. "I was happy with the way the team responded."
The Titans went on a 12-1 run to take control before eventually capturing the set 25-10.
Papio South methodically pulled away in the third set, opening leads of 10-4 and 16-8. The Titans finished off the match on an ace from libero Harlei Cole.
Lauren Medeck had eight kills for Papio South while Emma O'Neill had six kills and two blocks. Senior setter Ava LeGrand, a Kansas State pledge, dished out 32 assists.
"Our girls are on a mission," Tarman said. "Fremont is a good team and they deserve a lot of credit for making it here to state."
Nelsen said it was an experience her team wouldn't forget.
"It was great to give 14 girls a memory like this," she said. "They'll remember this forever."
Fremont (22-9)..............................14 10 12
Papillion-La Vista South (37-0)....25 25 25
F (kills-aces-blocks): Mya Bolden 3-2-0, Brylee Nelsen 2-0-0, Matthea Dalton 5-1-0, Emmalee Sheppard 5-0-0, Katelyn Decker 1-0-0, Ellah Hofer 3-0-0, Grace Williams 4-0-0.
PLVS: Morgan Bode 3-0-2, Harlei Cole 0-1-0, Stella Adeyemi 14-0-0, Emma O'Neill 6-0-2, Ava LeGrand 1-1-1, Lauren Medeck 8-2-0, Shealie Wiebers 7-0-0.
Set assists: F 23 (Nelsen 15, Hofer 8; PLVS 39 (LeGrand 32, Cole 6, Adeyemi 1).
Elkhorn South 3, Gretna 2
Elkhorn South proved Wednesday night that it's going to do everything possible to defend its Class A title.
The Storm were tested by Gretna but prevailed 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13 in a first-round match at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The victory lifts 28-7 Elkhorn South into a 5 p.m. semifinal Friday against top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South and ends the season for the 25-9 Dragons.
It was the fourth time the teams played this season, and the Storm won all four. But Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said she was concerned about playing a quality team so many times.
"I have so much respect for (Gretna coach) Mike Brandon," she said. "It's tough to beat a team like that four times, but we were able to do it."
The squads split the first four sets, setting up the 15-point fifth.
Gretna led 6-4 in that final set, prompting Potter to use her first timeout. The Dragons held their last lead at 11-10 on a kill by freshman Elle Heckenlively but the Storm scored the next three points to edge ahead 13-11.
Kills by Heckenlively and senior Skylar McCune tied it but a Gretna hitting error and a block by Elkhorn South senior Mia Mroczek on a blast by McCune ended it.
"Mia had made a comment before that last set that this was our time," Potter said. "I love to see that aggressiveness."
Senior Kylie Weeks led Elkhorn South with 20 kills while Annie Millard had 16. Kaitlin Thiebauth chipped in 10 kills, Mroczek had nine and setter Madi Woodin doled out 55 assists.
McCune, a Creighton commit, led Gretna with 23 kills. After a strong sophomore year, she was sidelined last season due to an injury.
"Skylar wanted it pretty badly, and I think that was pretty obvious," Brandon said. "This tournament meant a lot to her after what happened last season and she gave a great effort."
Three players — Heckenlively, Madeline Johnson and Hailey Zimmerman — each had 12 kills for the Dragons. Setters Brena Mackling and Savannah Shelburne combined for 66 assists.
"We're excited to be playing on Friday," Potter said. "We want to enjoy the season as long as we can while honoring our seniors."
Gretna (25-9).................18 25 22 25 13
Elkhorn South (28-7).....25 17 25 19 15
G (kills-aces-blocks): Skylar McCune 23-2-0, Hanna Loseke 1-0-0, Hailey Zimmerman 12-0-2, Paige Prentice 3-0-0, Malia Struve 3-0-0, Brena Mackling 0-3-0, Madeline Johnson 12-0-0, Elle Heckenlively 12-0-2.
ES: Estella Zatechka 1-0-0, Annie Millard 16-0-2, Kylie Weeks 20-0-1, Kaitlin Thiebauth 10-0-4, Maddie Henry 4-0-1, Madi Woodin 0-1-1, Mia Mroczek 12-0-3.
Set assists: G, 66 (Mackling 33, Savannah Shelburne 33); ES, 62 (Woodin 55, Zatechka 6, Mroczek 1).
Omaha Westside 3, Lincoln Southwest 2
Omaha Westside hasn’t played in a state tournament setting in nearly 20 years, and one has to dig deeper to find the program’s last state victory.
But that didn’t stop coach Korrine Bowers from telling her players to dream crazy in 2021.
Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena qualifies as such.
The No. 4 Warriors, in their fourth try against Lincoln Southwest this season, rallied from down two sets to one to upend the No. 3 Silver Hawks 23-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 15-4 in the opening round of the Class A tournament.
For the first time since 1985, Omaha Westside (26-11) is in the state semifinals.
“What’s your dream crazy?” Bowers said of the question she posed to her players this season. “Well, this is our dream crazy. This is why we are here.”
Omaha Westside had to overcome some first-set jitters, junior Destiny Ndam-Simpson said. And then the Warriors had to overcome Southwest taking a 2-1 lead in the fourth set.
Bowers told the team between sets that a fast start to the fourth was key. But the team also stayed true to their mental training.
“We’ve been practicing a lot about everything above your shoulders, and the mentality it takes to be down,” Bowers said. “They kept their composure.”
The Warriors, who were 0-3 against the Silver Hawks during the regular season (including a five-set loss in the first meeting), jumped to an 8-0 lead in the fourth set en route to tying the match 2-2.
The ball kept rolling for Westside.
The fifth set was tied at 3-3 before a Ndam-Simpson kill ignited a 7-0 run. An ace from senior Madilyn Siebler sealed the dominant fifth set.
“I think every tiny bit of doubt that we had after that fourth set was kind of out,” Ndam-Simpson said. “It was like we can play with anyone in Class A, and I think that just proved it for us.”
Ndam-Simpson, a Hawaii recruit, set the tone. The 6-foot-2 power hitter had 26 kills and 28 digs. She got help from junior Samantha Laird, who had 15 kills and 10 digs, and junior libero Daniela Gologan, who dug up 30 balls, including many from Southwest’s top hitter, Shaylee Myers.
“No. 1, credit to them; that was probably the hardest they played us this year,” Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “And No. 2, that earned them a couple points that really dropped us — a couple of overdigs that fell on our side, a couple of big kills. We tried some things and those things stopped working.”
Myers had 21 kills for the Silver Hawks, who were seeking their first state tournament win since 2010. Their season ends at 30-5.
Lincoln Southwest (30-5)....25 11 25 15 4
Omaha Westside (26-11)....23 25 22 25 15
LS (kills-aces-blocks): Malayah Long 1-0-0, Teagan Little 0-1-0, Karli Symonsbergen 6-2-0, Brinly Christensen 5-0-0, Shaylee Myers 21-1-0, Abbie Appleget 3-0-0, Emerson Lionberger 4-0-0, Courtney Holsteen 7-0-0.
OW: Anna Snodgrass 1-2-0, Daniela Gologan 0-1-0, Isabella Lamb 1-0-2, Madilyn Siebler 9-1-1, Destiny Ndam-Simpson 26-2-0, Kensington TeKrony 7-0-2, Samantha Laird 15-1-1.
Set assists: LS 47 (Malayah Long 27, Karli Symonsbergen 17, Courtney Holsteen 2, Alli Mullin 1). OW 52 (Jocelyn Healy 48, Anna Snodgrass 2, Daniela Gologan).
Millard West def. Papillion-La Vista 3-0
To get his team comfortable for Wednesday’s first-round match and the atmosphere surrounding state volleyball, Millard West coach Joe Wessel wanted his team uncomfortable in practice earlier this week.
They pulled out the bleachers and had a coach yell into a megaphone. The coaches blared music.
“Yeah, I think they got mad at me,” Wessel said. “I’m an '80s (music) guy.”
Senior Sadie Millard would have preferred Justin Bieber, but either way, it worked.
Behind a strong serving game and a balanced offensive attack, the No. 2 Wildcats rolled to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 win against No. 8 Papillion-La Vista in the opening round of the Class A state tournament.
“Coming on the court actually and serving, it was nothing as how annoying they were in practice,” said Millard, who finished with 12 kills and an ace. “It helped a lot actually.”
Millard West and Papillion-La Vista went back and forth in the opening set before Millard West held off a late Monarch charge.
That gave the team a lot of momentum, Wessel said, and the Wildcats began to put the Monarchs on their heels with the serve game in the second and third sets.
Millard West took 14 of the final 19 rallies in the second set, and then dug out of an early 4-0 hole in the third behind a six-point serving run by Millard, a senior middle.
“Their serving was definitely very aggressive, took us out of system a ton, and we just couldn’t recover from that,” Papillion-La Vista coach John Svehla said.
Junior Alanna Bankston added 12 kills for the Wildcats (27-6), who will be making their second straight Class A semifinals appearance after going six straight state appearances without a first-round win.
“Being a part of that is something really special and I think it comes from my teammates as well,” Millard said. “I think overall we bond really great outside of the court so when it comes on the court, it’s something great.”
Millard West (27-6)............25 25 25
Papillion-La Vista (23-13)..23 17 11
MW (kills-aces-blocks): Sadie Millard 12-1-3, Madison MacTaggart 9-1-1, Kylah Brewer 6-0-2, Lauren Jones 7-0-0, Skylar Walters 1-0-0, Alana Bankston 12-0-2.
PLV: Anna Sis 8-0-0, Morgan Glaser 9-0-0, Mia Tvrdy 6-0-0, Karli Ahlers 2-0-0.
Set assists: MW 38 (Skylar Walters 36, Sadie Millard 1, Ella Hazen 1). PLV 24 (Reagan Hickey 24).
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH