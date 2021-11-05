Class A: Papio South Titans 'redeem themselves' with defeat of Elkhorn South

LINCOLN — Papillion-La Vista South had to wait a year, but The Storm swept Papio South in the 2020 Class A state final.

The win boosts the 39-0 Titans, ranked third nationally, into Saturday's 7 p.m. final at the Devaney Center. Papio South is trying to become the first team to finish unbeaten in Class A since 2011.

"There was so much emotion in this match for so many reasons," Titans coach Katie Tarman said. "The team wanted to redeem themselves from last year."

Leading that redemption squad were Papio South's two big hitters, Lauren Medeck and Stella Adeyemi. Medeck finished with 21 kills, and Adeyemi had 18.

"I think Lauren had the match of her life," Tarman said. "She played smart, and she swung big."

Senior setter Ava LeGrand, another key component in the Titans' attack, had 41 assists.

Elkhorn South stayed close in all three sets, but Papio South was able to score late points to nail down the wins.

"It was so fun," Tarman said. "It was a hard-fought match on both sides."

Medeck had nine kills and Adeyemi had seven in the opening set. It was tied 16-16, but the Titans outscored the Storm 9-4 the rest of the way, clinching the set on a Medeck kill.