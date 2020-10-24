Class A playoffs roundup: Fremont earns first postseason win since 1998

Below is a roundup of the first round of the Class A playoff games from Friday.
* * *
Columbus 31, Papillion-La Vista 14
Papillion-La Vista (2-6).....7 7 0 0—14
At Columbus (6-2)..........14 10 7 0—31
PLV: Seth Obermeyer 1 run (Joey Hylok kick)
COL: Garrett Esch 57 pass from Brody Mickey (Esch kick)
COL: Trey Kobza 10 run (Esch kick)
PLV: Cole Price 1 run (Hylok kick)
COL: Esch 15 run (Esch kick)
COL: Esch 24 field goal
COL: Mickey 7 run (Esch kick)
Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista South 28
Carter Sintek had three touchdown passes to help the Tigers to their first playoff win since 1998.
Papillion-La Vista South (1-6)....7 0 0 21—28
At Fremont (3-4).......................8 27 13 0—48
PAP: Horn 70 pass from Fitzpatrick (Trent Brehm kick)
FRE: Micah Moore 69 pass from Sintek (Sorensen run)
FRE: Ben Wimer fumble return (Thomsen kick)
FRE: Micah Moore 8 run (kick failed)
FRE: Thomsen 38 interception return (Thomsen kick)
FRE: Sellon 13 pass from Sintek (Thomsen kick)
FRE: Sorensen 40 pass from Sintek (kick failed)
FRE: Micah Moore 2 run (Thomsen kick)
PAP: Horn 65 pass from Thomas Tejral (Trent Brehm kick)
PAP: Fitzpatrick 27 run (Trent Brehm kick)
PAP: Quelette 17 run (Trent Brehm kick)
Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X 0
Kytan Fyfe rushed for two touchdowns in the second quarter, then threw a 24-yard TD pass to Brandon Fox as the Islanders pulled away in the third.
Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Pius X (2-5)........0 0 0 0— 0
At Grand Island (2-2).....0 17 19 0—36
GRA: Fyfe 13 run (Alba-Meda kick)
GRA: Fyfe 8 run (Alba-Meda kick)
GRA: Alba-Meda 20 field goal
GRA: Jace Chrisman 7 run (Alba-Meda kick)
GRA: Keolavone 8 run (kick failed)
GRA: Fox 24 pass from Fyfe (kick failed)
Kearney 46, Lincoln Northeast 6
Kearney scored five touchdowns off turnovers.
Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 21
Telo Arsiaga rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Millard North 52, Norfolk 6
Noah Boganowski, Jimmy Quaintance and Jason Cox combined for 317 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Mustangs, who finished with 507 total yards.
Millard North (2-4).....21 17 14 0—52
At Norfolk (1-6)...........6 0 0 0— 6
MN: Jimmy Quaintance 16 run (Noah Boyd kick)
NOR: Jake Licking pass from Kaden Ternus (kick failed)
MN: J. Quaintance 80 run (Boyd kick)
MN: Charlie Quaintance 46 pass from J. Quaintance (Boyd kick)
MN: Noah Boganowski 63 run (Boyd kick)
MN: Isaih McMorris 50 pass from J. Quaintance (Boyd kick)
MN: Boyd 23 field goal
MN: Jason Cox 3 run (Boyd kick)
MN: Hayden Froscheiser 12 run (Boyd kick)
Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20
Brody Peterson threw two touchdown passesm and Nate Pederson ran for two scores as the Wildcats scored 34 points in the second quarter.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports