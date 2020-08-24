Class A: Senior James Conway brings relentless work ethic and 'naturally savvy' to Millard West

James Conway’s older brother Caleb bought a squat rack just before the pandemic shut down Omaha schools in March. When Caleb moved to North Carolina, the rack stayed in the family basement.
“I got lucky,” James said with a smile.
A little luck, then James’ toil took it from there. The Millard West linebacker lifted weights at home and ran sprints in his backyard while school facilities were off-limits, improving his maximum squat from 350 pounds to 390.
“That’s just the type of kid he is,” Millard West coach Kirk Peterson said. “He’s going to find a way to get better.”
Conway made the All-Metro team as a junior last season, helping the Wildcats go 11-1 and reach the state semifinal, where they lost by seven to eventual champion Bellevue West.
The Wildcats return four starters on offense and two on defense, Conway and senior lineman Ryan Kocovsky. But Conway sees no reason they can’t contend again.
“Every year we lose quite a few seniors,” he said. “I remember thinking that my sophomore and junior year, as well. I think we’ll do just fine.”
The team’s strength figures to be upfront. Three starters return on the offensive line: 250-pound senior guard Ty Kalb, 275-pound senior tackle CJ Ziemba and 300-pound junior tackle Nate Raymond.
Last year’s quarterback, Tristan Gomes, moved on to Cal State Fullerton to play baseball. His likely successor is 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior Jacob Jones.
“He’s a big, strong kid,” Peterson said. “He can throw it a little bit. He’s probably not as fast as some of the quarterbacks we’ve had in the past, but he can run it a little bit.
“He’s going to be a good player for us.”
Millard West will be tested from the start. It opens Thursday at home against Elkhorn South, a team it beat in last year’s state quarterfinal.
“They’re loaded in terms of athletes,” Peterson said. “It’ll be a tough opener.”
The Storm are the first of seven straight opponents that reached last year’s playoffs. That includes Bellevue West, which hosts the Wildcats on Oct. 9.
Peterson welcomes the grind.
“We care about getting better from Week 1 to Week 9,” he said. “If you happen to win ’em all, great. You just want to be in the tournament at the end.”
Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg says the Wildcats excel at all three phases of the game, showing the ability to run the ball and stop the run “when everybody in the stadium knows you have to do it.”
The defense, he said, funnels action to Conway at middle linebacker.
“He’s a guy who can run and hit,” Rosenberg said. “And he’s a knock-back tackler.”
Conway made 106 tackles last year — 36 solo and 9 1⁄2 for loss. He also forced three fumbles, recovered two and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Peterson, who enters his 18th season leading Millard West and was defensive coordinator before that, has seen the Wildcats win two state titles and finish as runners-up four times. He has coached multiple All-Nebraska players, including linebackers Andy and Nick Leaders, who went on to play for Iowa State in the early 2000s.
Peterson isn’t into comparing players, but said Conway could play with any of his teams. At 6-2 and 215, he’s not as big as the Leaders brothers, and Peterson said Conway’s testing numbers wouldn’t wow coaches at a combine.
But he’s smart. He carries a 3.9 GPA, and Ivy League schools Dartmouth, Penn and Columbia have offered him roster spots.
And he showed his football IQ early last season, the coach said, when he moved into the lineup at linebacker after working at tight end.
“Boom, he gets it,” Peterson said. “He’s just got a natural savvy about him.
“You don’t want to overcoach him. You get out of the player’s way and let him play.”
Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004
402-444-1058, doug.thomas@owh.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!