Class A: Senior James Conway brings relentless work ethic and 'naturally savvy' to Millard West

Last year’s quarterback, Tristan Gomes, moved on to Cal State Fullerton to play baseball. His likely successor is 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior Jacob Jones.

“He’s a big, strong kid,” Peterson said. “He can throw it a little bit. He’s probably not as fast as some of the quarterbacks we’ve had in the past, but he can run it a little bit.

“He’s going to be a good player for us.”

Millard West will be tested from the start. It opens Thursday at home against Elkhorn South, a team it beat in last year’s state quarterfinal.

“They’re loaded in terms of athletes,” Peterson said. “It’ll be a tough opener.”

The Storm are the first of seven straight opponents that reached last year’s playoffs. That includes Bellevue West, which hosts the Wildcats on Oct. 9.

Peterson welcomes the grind.

“We care about getting better from Week 1 to Week 9,” he said. “If you happen to win ’em all, great. You just want to be in the tournament at the end.”