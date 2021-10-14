Class A softball: Gretna, Lincoln East will battle to face Lincoln Southwest in state championship

“You can’t predict 4 for 4 against a high-quality opponent like that,” Watt said. “She’s really been picking it up lately. At one point I put her down to sixth in the lineup because she was really struggling, but she’s right back up to the three hole.”

Southwest will play the winner of Friday’s 11:30 a.m. elimination game between Gretna and Lincoln East. After losing 14-4 to Papillion-La Vista in Wednesday’s first round, the Spartans battled back and won three games Thursday to reach championship Friday.

“It’s the position everybody wants to be in,” Watt said. “It’s challenging, but they showed it could be done.”

East eliminated Norfolk 8-2 before holding off a late charge by Millard North for a 9-7 victory. The Mustangs finished their season 23-11 while Norfolk ended its first trip to state in 15 years with a 28-16 record.

The final elimination game was a rematch with the Monarchs. A three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning by No. 9 hitter Sydney McReynolds to right field erased a 4-2 deficit and proved to be the game-winning hit for the 34-9 Spartans.