Class A softball: Gretna, Lincoln Southwest to meet for first time this season in winners bracket

“That was very little of me,” Heard said. “The seniors talked Monday. I told our coaches how good I felt about our team at that point. They really care. We didn’t handle last week very well. It doesn’t matter. There’s eight teams in it; you’re one of them. You just have to let it go and keep going.”

Papio (21-11) jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the rematch of the Metro Conference championship game by scoring once in each of the first two innings. That was the time Monarchs coach Todd Petersen said his charges needed to get more runs in as they collected five hits against Gretna starter Alexis Jensen.

“We had opportunities earlier that we needed to capitalize on,” Petersen said. “But they’re a good team. It’s not because we didn’t try. We had bases loaded two or three times, so we needed to get a couple of more runs in to get some padding.”

The No. 4-ranked Monarchs left 12 runners on base and didn’t have an extra base hit despite outhitting the Dragons 10-8. It was a big hit by Ensely Frame in the bottom of the sixth that produced the winning run.