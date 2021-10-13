Class A softball: Gretna, Lincoln Southwest to meet for first time this season in winners bracket

HASTINGS, Neb. — As Gretna and Lincoln Southwest advanced in the winners bracket Wednesday during the first day of play at the Class A state softball tournament, it sets up a rare occurrence of teams that haven’t played each other during the regular season.
The No. 1-ranked Silver Hawks and No. 2 Dragons have been the only teams that have set atop the ratings all season. Southwest just moved to that spot after Gretna struggled last week in district tournament play and needed to grab the wild card berth to make the tournament.
All those elements are expected to make for an intense showdown in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. game at the Smith Softball Complex in which the winner advances to Friday’s 2 p.m. Class A title game.
Southwest rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat Millard North 5-3 while Gretna erased a 4-2 deficit with three runs in the last two innings to send two-time defending state champion Papillion-La Vista to the elimination bracket with a 5-4 victory.
Gretna’s victory was just the second time that the Monarchs have lost a second-round game in the past 27 years. Papio extended its 27-game winning streak in the first round earlier Wednesday with a 14-4 rout of Lincoln East. The Dragons opened the tournament with a 10-2, 6-inning victory over Norfolk in which they scored seven runs in the last inning.
Dragons coach Bill Heard said how the players responded this week after such a disappointing weekend was so satisfying because there wasn’t much the coaching staff had to do to get the players refocused. Papillion-La Vista South defeated Gretna twice to win the A-1 district with a 14-16 record.
“That was very little of me,” Heard said. “The seniors talked Monday. I told our coaches how good I felt about our team at that point. They really care. We didn’t handle last week very well. It doesn’t matter. There’s eight teams in it; you’re one of them. You just have to let it go and keep going.”
Papio (21-11) jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the rematch of the Metro Conference championship game by scoring once in each of the first two innings. That was the time Monarchs coach Todd Petersen said his charges needed to get more runs in as they collected five hits against Gretna starter Alexis Jensen.
“We had opportunities earlier that we needed to capitalize on,” Petersen said. “But they’re a good team. It’s not because we didn’t try. We had bases loaded two or three times, so we needed to get a couple of more runs in to get some padding.”
The No. 4-ranked Monarchs left 12 runners on base and didn’t have an extra base hit despite outhitting the Dragons 10-8. It was a big hit by Ensely Frame in the bottom of the sixth that produced the winning run.
Gretna (29-5) used all three of its top pitchers to secure the victory. Senior Morgan Secora came in for Jensen, pitching one inning before giving way to Allison McGee, who threw the final 3.2 innings and allowed just two hits and one walk to go with four strikeouts.
Millard North took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning thanks to a pair of home runs. Lynn Davis led off with a double to center field.
Pitcher Desi Cuevas then stepped in and belted a 2-run home run to center field. It was the junior’s eighth home run of the season and upped her RBI total to 25.
Then with one out junior shortstop got in on the long ball fun with her team-leading 17th home run of the season to give the Mustangs that three-run advantage.
The SilverHawks clawed two of those runs back in the bottom of the third and tied the game in the fifth inning when Taylor Fritz, who led off the inning by reaching on an error, eventually scored on a passed ball.
It was Fritz who had the game-winning hit, a two-run single to left field that scored Anna Reiling and Kennadi Williams as the Silver Hawks improved to 38-6.
Southwest coach Mark Watt said he just talked about some hitting adjustments when the team came off the field after the third inning. That was his way of telling them there was no reason to panic.
“I would have said that regardless of the score,” Watt said. “It just sends the message that we’re fine.”
Results
FIRST ROUND
Papillion-La Vista South (14-17)…000 004 0 – 4 6 3
Lincoln Southwest (37-6)…210 202 x – 7 10 1
W-Bailey Selvage (15-4). L-Abigail Dworak (7-5). 2B-PLVS, Addyson Buhman; LSW, Taylor Korecky, Ashley Smetter. HR-PLVS, Clare Ullery.
Millard North (23-9)…642 – 12 7 1
Millard South (22-11)…000 – 0 0 6
W-Desi Cuevas (19-8). L-Jessie Bestenlehner (16-10). HR-Hayden Nelson, Katherine Johnson.
Papillion-La Vista (22-10)…003 080 3 – 14 16 0
Lincoln East (31-9)…220 000 0 – 4 6 1
W-Carly Bertolini (13-5). L-Campbell Petrick (13-4). 2B-PLV, Emma McGrath, Mo Wills, Madeline Delos Reyes; LE, Emilee Haggadone, Morgan Adams. HR-PLV, Alexandria Stoner (2), Haley Wilwerding (2), Eden Ford; LE, Haggadone.
Norfolk (28-15)…000 101 – 2 5 3
Gretna (27-5)…002 017 – 10 9 3
W-Allison McGee (8-0). L-Jessica Schmidt (20-10). 2B-N, Taylor Schmidt. HR-G, Faith Mills, Alexis Jensen.
SECOND ROUND
Papillion-La Vista (22-11)…110 200 0 – 4 10 3
Gretna (29-5)…001 121 x – 5 8 3
W-Allison McGee (8-0). L-Carly Bertolini (13-6). HR-G, Ellie Grauboski.
Millard North (23-10)…003 000 0 – 3 4 2
Lincoln Southwest (38-6)…002 012 x – 5 8 1
W-Bailey Selvage 16-4). L-Desi Cuevas (19-9). 2B-MN, Lynn Davis. HR-MN, Cuevas, Katherine Johnson.