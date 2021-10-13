Class A softball: Papillion-La Vista extends state-record streak of first-round victories to 27

HASTINGS — The higher seeds went 2-2 Wednesday morning in the first round of the 29th Class A state softball tournament.

No. 1-ranked Lincoln Southwest took a 5-0 lead, then held off a rally by unranked Papillion-La Vista South for a 7-4 victory at the Smith Softball Complex.

The SilverHawks will play No. 7 Millard North in a 4:30 p.m. winner’s bracket game after the Mustangs drubbed No. 8 Millard South 12-0 in 3 innings.

Desi Cuevas pitched a perfect game for the Mustangs, helping hand the Patriots their first-ever three-inning loss at the state tournament.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Gretna and No. 4 Papillion-La Vista will meet in the other winner’s bracket game after posting big first-round wins.

The Monarchs rallied from a 4-0 deficit after two innings, scoring 14 unanswered runs the final five innings to defeat Lincoln East and extend their state-record streak of first-round victories to 27.

Gretna’s bats heated up in the sixth inning as the Dragons pulled away for a 10-2, six-inning victory over Norfolk.

Papio South will play Millard South, while Norfolk meets Lincoln East on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the first two Class A elimination bracket games.