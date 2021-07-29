 Skip to main content
Class A state Legion final between Fremont-Gretna will be played at Omaha Skutt
BASEBALL

The American Legion Class A state baseball tournament final between Fremont First State Bank and Gretna will be played at Omaha Skutt.

The best-of-three series will begin Friday at 6 p.m. The second game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m., and a third game if needed would follow.

Gretna was scheduled to be the host team but the Dragons' field is undergoing renovations.

The state champion will advance to the Mid-South Regional that begins Aug. 4 in Hastings.

The same two teams met for the title in 2019, with Fremont winning the series 2-1.

There was no state tournament last year because of the pandemic.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

