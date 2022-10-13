Class A State Softball: Omaha Marian hands Gretna first loss of the season

HASTINGS, Neb. – The third time was the right time for Omaha Marian to get its first win over Gretna.

Single runs in the first and second innings Thursday were all the Crusaders needed for a 2-1 victory over Gretna in the winner’s bracket of the 30th Class A state softball tournament.

It was the first time in three games this season against the Dragons that Marian came out on top. The only two losses this season for the 32-2 Crusaders were those setbacks to Gretna.

More importantly, Marian now needs to win just one game Friday to win the school’s second state softball title. The Crusaders will play either Gretna or Papillion-La Vista in the 2 p.m. championship game at the Smith Softball Complex.

The Dragons and Monarchs will play an 11:30 a.m. elimination game Friday for the championship game spot opposite the Crusaders. Papio rallied late to defeat Elkhorn South 10-9 in 8 innings to earn their spot in that game.

“It will be nice to sleep in a little bit,” Crusaders coach Chad Perkins said. “I’m expecting that we’ll see Gretna again in the final. They will be ready, and they will be out for blood.”

The loss was the first for No. 1-ranked Gretna. While the 36-1 Dragons got a 15-strikeout performance from sophomore ace Alexis Jensen, the No. 2 Crusaders got an equally impressive performance from Southern Illinois commit Maddia Groff.

Groff had eight strikeouts while limiting the Dragons to just three hits and four walks. Perkins said Groff has been getting better and stronger as the season has progressed.

“Maddia has been hitting her spots so well,” Perkins said. “All of the girls have just been playing so good, and everyone has been so disciplined at the plate.”

Marian scored its first run in the bottom of the first inning. Groff hit a 1-out single to left field and advanced to second base on the throw back into the infield.

Then with two outs second baseman Payton Kincaid smacked a double to the corner in left field that allowed Groff to score.

Gretna got that run back in its first two at-bats in the top of the second. Skarlett Jones laced a line drive double to center field on a full count. Catcher Brylee Rupiper followed with a line drive single to center field to bring home Jones and tie the score 1-1.

Marian’s only hit after that was a 2-out single by Anniston Trevarrow in the fifth inning.

The Crusaders scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the second. Emma Humpal led off the inning with a home run to left field on a 1-2 pitch from Jensen.

“It helped to get on top early,” Perkins said. “The girls have had a calm about them the entire tournament. They’ve seen good pitching lately, and that helps when you go against such a good pitcher like Jensen.”

Papillion-La Vista also defeated Millard North 16-4. Elkhorn South eliminated defending state champion Lincoln Southwest 10-7 and defending 2021 runner up Lincoln East before falling to the Monarchs.

Millard North defeated Papillion-La Vista South 14-13 before seeing its season end against the Monarchs.

Class A

Lincoln Southwest (27-14)…301 012 0 – 7 11 6

Elkhorn South (26-9)…160 100 x – 10 10 1

W-Kennadi Borngrebe. L-Samantha Bank. 2B-LSW, Taylor Korecky. HR-LSW, Korecky, Taylor Coleman; ES, Madison Geer.

Papillion-La Vista South (20-14)…810 120 1 – 13 14 3

Millard North (24-9)…460 020 2 – 14 14 2

W-Jayda Juarez. L-Abigail Dworak). 2B-PLVS, Kinsley StoverMN, Katherine Johnson, Lynn Davis. HR-PLVS, Laila Fiscus, Addison Quesenberry; MN, Madeline McGee, Johnson, Davis.

» Stay with Omaha.com for full coverage of the 2022 Nebraska high school state softball tournament.