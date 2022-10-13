Class A State Tennis: Lincoln East sweeps all four entries into semifinals

It was a match filled with long points, long sets and long tiebreakers.

In the end, It was Markus Rutledge of Lincoln Southwest who won the last three points to pull out a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 10-8 win over Omaha Westside's AJ Shefsky in the No. 1 singles quarterfinals Thursday at the Class A boys state tennis meet.

"Trusting myself and staying positive was really the way I got through this match," said Rutledge, who went 3-1 against Shefsky this fall.

Rutledge was one of three Southwest entries to reach the semis. Southwest was denied a fourth as Lincoln Southeast's Nahum Barber and Ruyter Jamison rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (6), 10-5 win over the Silver Hawks' Jack Felt adn Reid Nelson in the 1 doubles quarterfinals.

Lincoln East, which entered state unbeaten in all four divisions, leads the team race as all four entries swept their way into the semis, while Creighton Prep also has three entries in the semis.

Rutledge rallied after dropping the first set to Shefsky. The Westside junior trailed 5-3 in the first-set tiebreak before winning five of the last six points.

Rutledge claimed the second set before a back-and-forth third-set tiebreaker. The tiebreaker featured seven ties. Shefsky inched in front 8-7 before Rutledge closed out the win.

"I just had to grind it out and get tough," Rutledge said.

The other three 1 singles quarterfinals were routine wins for Hunter Nelson of Lincoln East, Asher Saulsbury of Kearney and Elkhorn South's Andrew Nelson. They all battled windy conditions at Koch Tennis Center.

"You had to hit a bunch of different shots you normally don't hit. It was hard to get your spacing and your timing right," Saulsbury said. "With the wind, technique goes out the window. You just have to keep it in play."

Added Andrew Nelson: "You got to be ready for it and adjust your game."

Saulsbury is the second seed and will play third-seeded Andrew Nelson in Friday morning's semis. Nelson edged Saulsbury in the quarterfinals last fall.

"I just have to be super patient because he's going to bring the strong baseline rallies," Nelson said.

Creighton Prep's quarterfinal wins included Jack Efaw and Jack Dombrowski downing Elkhorn South's Hayden Kelberlau and Ryan Fitton 6-1, 6-3. South defeated Prep in the Metro tournament final last week.

Friday's semifinals will start at 9 a.m., while the finals are slated to start at 1 p.m.

Team scores

Lincoln East 36, Kearney 32, Creighton Prep 30, Lincoln Southwest 28, Elkhorn South 24, Lincoln Southeast 24, Millard West 16, Omaha Westside 16, Bellevue West 14, Millard North 14, Millard South 14, Papillion-La Vista 14, Papio South 14, Lincoln Pius X 10, Grand Island 8, Gretna 8, Norfolk 6, Fremont 4, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln North Star 4, Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 2.​

Quarterfinals

No. 1 singles: Hunter Nelson, LE, def. Ben Boudreau, MS, 6-0, 6-0. Markus Rutledge, LSW, def. AJ Shefsky, Westside, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 10-8. Andrew Nelson, ES, def. Rowan Lunning, Prep, 6-1, ret. Asher Saulsbury, Ky, def. Cam Hjermstad, LSE, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 singles: Samarth Sajeesh, LE, def. Bryce Ripley, BW, 6-0, -0. Ben Clausen, Prep, def. Andrew Lozier, PL, 6-0, 6-3. Miles Mollring, MW, def. Huston Cochran, Ky, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8. Barrett Warner, LSW, def. Gavin Clauss, LSE, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles; Caden Haar-Kirby Le, LE, def. Alex Kugler-JT Evans, OW, 6-2, 6-1. Jack Efaw-Jack Dombromski, Prep, def. Hayden Kelberlau-Ryan Fitton, ES, 6-1, 6-3. Nahum Barber-Ruyter Jamison, LSE, def. Jack Felt-Reid Nelson, LSW, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 10-5. Sam Rademacher-Eli Bond, Ky, def. Peyton Lemon-Tanner Hosick, BW, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles: Joe-Bucknell-Kayden Le, LE, def. Fisher Bonk-Drew Welch, Ky, 6-1, 6-3. Ben Bryant-Leo Owen, Prep, def. Trenton Andringa-Riley Schrader, PLS, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-7. Mason Hall-Nicholas Phelan, Pius, def. Tyler Blair-Teddie Kirkland, LSE, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8. Chase Benson-Cooper Malone, LSW, def. Caleb Yeh-Shiv Lele, MN, 7-5, 6-2.