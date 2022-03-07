Class A: Taylor McCabe's 22 points helps Fremont end Pius' title reign

LINCOLN — Fremont gained a measure of girls state tournament revenge Monday night against Lincoln Pius X.

The Tigers avenged a loss in last year's Class A final with a 57-41 first-round victory. The win boosts Fremont into a 7:45 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Leading the way was senior guard Taylor McCabe, the career Class A scoring leader. She scored 22 points, including eight in the fourth quarter when Pius — the two-time defending Class A champion — had whittled the deficit to seven.

The Iowa signee said she also remembered how this season began — a 68-64 loss against the host Thunderbolts.

"We hadn't forgotten about last year, and then the first game this year," she said. "But tonight we found a way to win."

Fremont, seeking its first state title, led 17-10 after the first quarter and 29-16 at halftime. That advantage grew to 16 in the third period before the Thunderbolts closed within 41-34 early in the fourth.

That's when McCabe hit perhaps her biggest basket of the game, swishing a 3-pointer to put the lead back at 10. The state's career leader in 3-pointers had two in the game.

"We have a big rivalry with them," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "I knew it was going to be a dogfight."

Bella Keaton and Macy Bryant each added nine points for the Tigers while McKenna Murphy had eight and Sarah Shepard six. Bryant also pulled down eight rebounds.

"Defensively you've got to pick your poison with them," Pius coach Ryan Psota said. "They've been playing together a long time."

Psota said McCabe deserved credit for the overall game she played.

"She's the leader of the pack," he said. "I think her defense is even better than her offense."

Makenna Lesiak scored 21 to pace the Thunderbolts, who finish the season 19-7.

Lincoln Pius X (19-7) ................. 10 6 15 10—41

Fremont (25-2) ......................... 17 12 12 16—57

LPX: Lillian Hodge 3, Keeleigh Knobbe 2, Makenna Lesiak 21, Sara Iburg 6, Adison Markowski 9.

F: Taylor McCabe 22, Emmalee Sheppard 3, Bella Keaton 9, McKenna Murphy 8, Sarah Shepard 6, Macy Bryant 9.

