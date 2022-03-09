Class A: Taylor McCabe's 24 points leads Fremont over Lincoln High

The state’s newly named Gatorade player of the year gushed Wednesday night, not about herself, for that’s not Taylor McCabe, but Bella Keaton.

“Oh, my God,’’ McCabe said. “We’ve had different girls step up all season, and Bella has especially in the state tournament. Part of that is her being a senior and the point guard on the team for a couple of years.

“She plays a big role for us. She stepped up handling the ball.”

The 5-foot-6 Keaton tied her career high with 15 points, backing up McCabe’s 24, in Fremont’s 62-42 win over Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena that reversed a regular-season loss and gives the Tigers a second chance at their first state title.

The opponent for the No. 3 Tigers (26-2) in Friday’s 6 p.m. final at PBA will be No. 7 Lincoln Southwest, a 53-46 winner over undefeated No. 1 Millard South in the other semifinal. Fremont defeated the Silver Hawks (21-5) twice this season, 69-42 and 49-45.

“We’ll be ready,” McCabe said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Her coach, Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Famer Kelly Flynn, said the Tigers learned from losing to Lincoln High 68-64 -- after leading by 20 – about clock management.

“We started to spread the floor, maybe early, but we did take some time off and then Bella had some big finishes, Taylor had some big finishes,’’ Flynn said. “Anytime you can spread the floor like that and then get to the glass, especially if you can get a 3-point play, which a couple of those were, those are big.”

No. 2 Lincoln High (21-5), which was trying for its first final in 30 years, made six of its first eight shots then went cold. They shot 28% in the middle quarters and only J’unti Franklin, with three 3s in as many possessions, made a shot in the fourth quarter. She finished with 13. Briauna Robinson had 12 and Kiana Wiley 11.

McCabe said when the brackets came out, she spotted that Southwest and Millard South were on the other side of the bracket. She’s ready for the final step after not getting to state as a freshman and breaking a tooth in a one-point district final loss to Papillion-La Vista. The Tigers made school history with a first-round win as a sophomore and then last year made the finals before losing to two-time champion Lincoln Pius X.

Flynn expects the finals rematch to be like the second game this season against the Silver Hawks and not the first. They closed the gap, “because they have a lot of pride and you're not going to let a 20-point game happen again.

“We had a team that beat us three times last year, so we’ll probably use that, that it's happened before, and hopefully it will happen again. But Southwest is tough and they play really good defense. And we're banged up a little bit but I think we will be ready to come Friday night.”

Fremont (26-2)...... 12 13 22 14—62

Lincoln High (22-3) 13 9 10 10—42

F: Taylor McCabe 24, Bella Keaton 15, McKenna Murphy 11, Sarah Shepard 9, Emmalee Sheppard 3.

LH: J’unti Franklin 13, Briauna Robinson 12, Kiana Wiley 11, Dyvine Harris 2, Nya Jock 2, Jailynn Brill 2.​

