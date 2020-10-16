Class A tennis: Papio's Ethan Neil wins third title, Lincoln Southwest claims team championship

Papillion-La Vista senior Ethan Neil became a three-time state champion at No. 1 singles as he defeated Fremont's Alex Bigsby 7-5, 6-0 in the Class A state tennis meet Friday at Koch Tennis Center.

Neil trailed 5-3 in the first set before winning the last 10 games to complete an undefeated season.

Lincoln Southeast's Graham Peterson and Nathanial Rathe won the No. 1 doubles title, while Omaha Westside freshman AJ Shefsky won No. 2 singles.

Lincoln Southwest edged Lincoln East for the team title, while Westside was third.

