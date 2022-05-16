 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Class A: Top-ranked Millard West defeats Lincoln East

  • Updated
  • 0

Top-ranked Millard West defeated Lincoln East 3-0 on Monday night to remain unbeaten in the Class A state baseball tournament.

The 28-5 Wildcats advance to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Tuesday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

The 25-4 Spartans fall into a 7 p.m. losers bracket game Tuesday at Papillion's Fricke Field.

Sam Novotny picked up the win, allowing one hit in 6 1/3 innings. Mason Koch came on to get the save.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

