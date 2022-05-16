Class A: Top-ranked Millard West defeats Lincoln East

Top-ranked Millard West defeated Lincoln East 3-0 on Monday night to remain unbeaten in the Class A state baseball tournament.
The 28-5 Wildcats advance to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Tuesday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
The 25-4 Spartans fall into a 7 p.m. losers bracket game Tuesday at Papillion's Fricke Field.
Sam Novotny picked up the win, allowing one hit in 6 1/3 innings. Mason Koch came on to get the save.
