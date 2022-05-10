Class A: Top seed Gretna rolls into semifinals over Millard South

Gretna struck early and often to beat Millard South 4-1 Tuesday in the Class A boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium, advancing the Dragons to the semifinal.

Brett Perkins opened the scoring for Gretna in the sixth minute on a free kick from over 20 yards out. In the 37th minute, Maguire Perkins — Brett's younger brother — added the second goal of the half for a 2-0 lead.

Millard South came out strong early in the second half, which resulted in a converted penalty kick by Simon McClannan less than two minutes in to cut the lead to 2-1. That’s all the Patriots could get before the Dragons regained control of the match.

Michael Stukenholtz added the next two Gretna goals — his 16th and 17th of the season — in the 52nd and 55th minutes to put the match away.

Gretna will take on the winner of the Lincoln East-Lincoln Southwest quarterfinal in Friday's semifinal at 5:30 p.m.

Millard South (11-7) 0 1—1

Gretna (18-2) 2 2—4

Goals: MS, Simon McClannan. G, Brett Perkins, Maguire Perkins, Michael Stukenholtz 2.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.