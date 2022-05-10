Class A: Top seed Gretna rolls into semifinals over Millard South

Gretna struck early and often to beat Millard South 4-1 Tuesday in the Class A boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium, advancing the Dragons to the semifinal.
Brett Perkins opened the scoring for Gretna in the sixth minute on a free kick from over 20 yards out. In the 37th minute, Maguire Perkins — Brett's younger brother — added the second goal of the half for a 2-0 lead.
Millard South came out strong early in the second half, which resulted in a converted penalty kick by Simon McClannan less than two minutes in to cut the lead to 2-1. That’s all the Patriots could get before the Dragons regained control of the match.
Michael Stukenholtz added the next two Gretna goals — his 16th and 17th of the season — in the 52nd and 55th minutes to put the match away.
Gretna will take on the winner of the Lincoln East-Lincoln Southwest quarterfinal in Friday's semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
Millard South (11-7) 0 1—1 Goals: MS, Simon McClannan. G, Brett Perkins, Maguire Perkins, Michael Stukenholtz 2. » Get the full story later on Omaha.com.
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer, Tuesday
Gretna's Colton Damme (5) leaps over Millard South's Sam Stutheit (16) as he slides to the ball in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Brett Perkins (14) celebrates his goal with teammate Colton Damme (5) in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz (10) attempts a goal against Millard South's Logan Flores (44) in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Simon McClannan (10) and Gretna's Joseph Burns (12) battle for the ball in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a play in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South teammates Jack Carlson (5) and Julian Mosquera Camilo (20) get caught up on the line in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Thomas Sowinski (17) and Millard South's Sam Stutheit (16) collide in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Zachary McClanathan (11) and Gretna's William Brewer (20) chase after the ball in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Tomas Sanabria (17) watches the final seconds of the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna head coach Tyler Ortlieb speaks following the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports