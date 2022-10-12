Class A: Top seeds Gretna, Marian continue to roll at state softball tournament

HASTINGS, Neb. — Gretna played like the team it’s been all season — the best in Class A — during the first day of the Class A state softball tournament.

The 36-0 Dragons opened with a 9-0, five-inning win over Papillion-La Vista South before dispatching Lincoln East 11-1 in four at the Smith Softball Complex.

Gretna will play No. 2 Omaha Marian in Thursday’s 7 p.m. winners bracket game after defeating Papillion-La Vista 6-2 in the second round. Papio led 2-0 through four innings before scoring once in the fifth inning and five times in the top of the sixth.

Southern Illinois commit Maddia Groff had 13 strikeouts in the complete-game effort.

Marian defeated Lincoln Southwest 6-0 in eight innings in the first round. Southwest will play Elkhorn South, which fell 6-5 to Papio, in one of the 11:30 a.m. elimination games. The other elimination game is Papillion-La Vista South and Millard North, which fell 12-8 to Lincoln East.

Gretna didn’t score against the Titans until the third inning, when the Dragons platted six courtesy of a pair of home runs.

The first was a grand slam by All-Nebraska infielder Faith Mills. The UNO commit put a line drive over the left-field fence that scored Kennedy Boyer, Anniston Trevarrow and pitcher Alexis Jensen for a 4-0 lead.

Then with one out, sophomore catcher Brylee Rupiper singled before Ansley Gydesen’s fourth home run of the season, a blast to center field.

Gretna’s offense got moving sooner in its second-round win over third-ranked Lincoln East. After Gretna opened the game with five runs in the top of the first inning, the Spartans got one back in the bottom of the frame.

The Dragons responded with two more runs in the top of the second and added the final four runs in the fourth to end the game three innings early.

Gydesen had a grand slam and Mills doubled to lead the offense. Ten of East’s 12 outs came on strikeouts by Jensen after she fanned nine against Papio South.

Gretna (36-0) ............. 520 4—11 9 1

Lincoln East (31-8) ...... 100 0—1 1 4

W: Alexis Jensen. L: Abby Pinkleman. 2B: G, Faith Mills. HR: G, Ansley Gydesen.

Omaha Marian (31-2) ...... 000 015 0—6 10 0

Papio (22-9) .................. 101 000 0—2 5 4

W: Maddia Groff. L: Amanda Gibilisco. 2B: M, Rylinn Groff. PLV, Kamira Botos.

First round scores

Papillion-La Vista South (20-13).....000 00—0 5 2

Gretna (35-0).................................006 3X—9 7 0

W-Alexis Jensen. L-Abigail Dworak. 2B-PLVS, Shayla Warak. HR-G, Ansley Gydesen, Faith Mills, Jensen.

Lincoln East (31-7)...............320 610 0—12 14 1

Millard North (23-9).............140 011 1— 8 9 3

W-Delaney Bell. L-Jayda Juarez. 2B-LE, Addison Bliemeister, Madison Adams, Kooper Barnes, Bell. HR-LE, Gabreyella Pace, Rhiannon Martin, Sydney Walz, Barnes; MN, Madelin McGee, Lynn Davis, Hayden Nelson.

Papillion-La Vista (22-8).....310 110 0—6 9 3

Elkhorn South (25-9)..........000 001 4—5 10 1

W-Carly Bertolini. L-Kennadi Borngrebe. 2B- PLV, Haley Wilwerding, Kloey Hamblen (2), Kamira Botos; ES, Tarisa Frans, Taylor Horsham.

Lincoln Southwest (27-13).....000 000—0 3 1

Omaha Marian (30-2).............141 011—8 10 1

W-Maddia Groff. L-Taylor Coleman. HR-OM, Emma Humpal.