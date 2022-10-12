Class A: Top seeds Gretna, Marian continue to roll at state softball tournament

Here are the Nebraska high school softball champions since 2015.
HASTINGS, Neb. — Gretna played like the team it’s been all season — the best in Class A — during the first day of the Class A state softball tournament.
The 36-0 Dragons opened with a 9-0, five-inning win over Papillion-La Vista South before dispatching Lincoln East 11-1 in four at the Smith Softball Complex.
Gretna will play No. 2 Omaha Marian in Thursday’s 7 p.m. winners bracket game after defeating Papillion-La Vista 6-2 in the second round. Papio led 2-0 through four innings before scoring once in the fifth inning and five times in the top of the sixth.
Southern Illinois commit Maddia Groff had 13 strikeouts in the complete-game effort.
Marian defeated Lincoln Southwest 6-0 in eight innings in the first round. Southwest will play Elkhorn South, which fell 6-5 to Papio, in one of the 11:30 a.m. elimination games. The other elimination game is Papillion-La Vista South and Millard North, which fell 12-8 to Lincoln East.
Gretna didn’t score against the Titans until the third inning, when the Dragons platted six courtesy of a pair of home runs.
The first was a grand slam by All-Nebraska infielder Faith Mills. The UNO commit put a line drive over the left-field fence that scored Kennedy Boyer, Anniston Trevarrow and pitcher Alexis Jensen for a 4-0 lead.
Then with one out, sophomore catcher Brylee Rupiper singled before Ansley Gydesen’s fourth home run of the season, a blast to center field.
Gretna’s offense got moving sooner in its second-round win over third-ranked Lincoln East. After Gretna opened the game with five runs in the top of the first inning, the Spartans got one back in the bottom of the frame.
The Dragons responded with two more runs in the top of the second and added the final four runs in the fourth to end the game three innings early.
Gydesen had a grand slam and Mills doubled to lead the offense. Ten of East’s 12 outs came on strikeouts by Jensen after she fanned nine against Papio South.
Gretna (36-0) ............. 520 4—11 9 1 Lincoln East (31-8) ...... 100 0—1 1 4
W: Alexis Jensen. L: Abby Pinkleman. 2B: G, Faith Mills. HR: G, Ansley Gydesen.
Omaha Marian (31-2) ...... 000 015 0—6 10 0 Papio (22-9) .................. 101 000 0—2 5 4
W: Maddia Groff. L: Amanda Gibilisco. 2B: M, Rylinn Groff. PLV, Kamira Botos.
First round scores Papillion-La Vista South (20-13).....000 00—0 5 2 Gretna (35-0).................................006 3X—9 7 0
W-Alexis Jensen. L-Abigail Dworak. 2B-PLVS, Shayla Warak. HR-G, Ansley Gydesen, Faith Mills, Jensen.
Lincoln East (31-7)...............320 610 0—12 14 1 Millard North (23-9).............140 011 1— 8 9 3
W-Delaney Bell. L-Jayda Juarez. 2B-LE, Addison Bliemeister, Madison Adams, Kooper Barnes, Bell. HR-LE, Gabreyella Pace, Rhiannon Martin, Sydney Walz, Barnes; MN, Madelin McGee, Lynn Davis, Hayden Nelson.
Papillion-La Vista (22-8).....310 110 0—6 9 3 Elkhorn South (25-9)..........000 001 4—5 10 1
W-Carly Bertolini. L-Kennadi Borngrebe. 2B- PLV, Haley Wilwerding, Kloey Hamblen (2), Kamira Botos; ES, Tarisa Frans, Taylor Horsham.
Lincoln Southwest (27-13).....000 000—0 3 1 Omaha Marian (30-2).............141 011—8 10 1
W-Maddia Groff. L-Taylor Coleman. HR-OM, Emma Humpal.
Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams through the years
2021
2021 All-Nebraska softball team: Top row: Millard West’s Ava Rongisch, Gretna’s Faith Mills, Gretna’s Ensley Frame, Omaha Skutt’s Ruby Meylan, Hastings’ Kaelan Schultz, Lincoln East’s Morgan Adams and Skutt’s Hannah Camenzind. Bottom row: Skutt’s Lauren Camenzind, Bennington’s Taylor Sedlacek, Omaha Marian’s Maddia Groff, Hastings’ Samantha Schmidt, Lincoln Southwest’s Madison Divis and Southwest’s Ashley Smetter.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
2020 All-Nebraska softball team: From top left: Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont, Norris' Alex Wiggins, Omaha Skutt's Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt's Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Marian's Abby Russell, Hastings' Kaelan Schultz. Middle row: Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl. From bottom left: Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa, Omaha Skutt's Hannah Camenzind, Elkhorn South's Kacie Hoffmann, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki, Papillion-La Vista South's Lindsey Kelly, North Platte's Tatum Montelongo.
ILLUSTRATION BY CHRIS MACHIAN AND KRISTIN DONOVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
2019 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl, Omaha Skutt's Hannah Camenzind, Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont, Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki, Omaha Burke's Emma Rosonke, Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Beatrice's Addison Barnard, Elkhorn's Sydney Nuismer, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Hain, Millard South's Jayme Horan and Wayne's Victoria Kniesche.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018 All-Nebraska softball team: Hastings' Ellie McCoy, Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier, Millard South's Bailey Urban, Omaha Burke's Emma Rosonke, Gretna's Brooke Andrews, Papillion-La Vista's Madeline Vejvoda, Lincoln Southwest's Mckenzie Steiner, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Kauf, Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki, Wayne's Tori Kniesche and Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
2017
2017 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Millard West's Samantha Alm, Papillion-La Vista's Madeline Vejvoda, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Millard South's Peyton Glatter, Lincoln Southwest's Carson Fischer, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Kauf, Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont, Lincoln Pius X's Carlee Liesch and Crete's Morgan Maly. Front row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista's Courtney Wallace, Millard North's Kate Rehberg and Crete's Camry Moore.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Millard South's Peyton Glatter, Elkhorn South's Alicia Perrien, Gretna's Alexa Sedlak, Millard South's Payton Huscroft, York's Karlee Seevers, Elkhorn South's Hannah Sederburg, Millard West's Sam Alm, Omaha Marian's Emma Raabe, Pavilion-La Vista's Hannah McCarville, Millard West's Logan Black, Pavilion-La Vista's Courtney Wallace, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker and Elkhorn South's Olivia Ferrell.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row, from left: York's Karlee Seevers and York's Jordyn Stearns. Back row, from left: Lincoln Southwest's Caelyn Christiancy, Millard West's Mikaela Pechar, Omaha Marian's Kellyn Daly, Papillion-La Vista's Sam Dellinger, Papillion-La Vista's Sara Sempek, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Camille Fowler, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Omaha Marian's Lexie Linderman, Elkhorn South's Olivia Ferrell and Millard West's Sam Alm.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Millard West's Kristen Van Hoosen, Ralston's Sierra Athow, Elkhorn's Laura Roecker, Millard South's Leah Kalkwarf, Papillion-La Vista's Julia Andersen, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Papillion-La Vista's Sam Dellinger, Lincoln Southeast's Erin Lockhart, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Omaha Marian's Kellyn Daly, Millard South's Vicky Kinney and Omaha Marian's Gabbie Jonas.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Kylie Schwarting, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Millard South's Vicky Kinney. Back row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Julie Andersen, Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski, Lincoln Southeast's Erin Lockhart, York's Taylor Kadavy, Wahoo's Taylor Otte, Millard South's Madi Unzicker, Millard South's Emily Hove.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
2012 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Omaha Skutt's Jen Daro, Papillion-La Vista South's Paige Nekola, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Second row from left: Grand Island's Lindsey Telecky, Papillion-La Vista's Taylor Wachholtz, Papillion-La Vista South's Courtney Schendt, Millard South's Vicky Kinney. First row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Lincoln Pius X's Kat Woolman, Millard West's Katy Klosterman, Papillion-La Vista South's Nicole Warren, Millard South's Madi Unzicker and Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row: Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Omaha Skutt's Jennifer Daro, Omaha Skutt's Erin McGonigal. Second row: Millard South's Madi Unzicker, Lincoln Southwest's Liz Dike, Beatrice's Alicia Armstrong, Lincoln Southwest's Tania Carroll. Third row: Papillion-La Vista South's Nicole Warren, Millard South's Blake Ringle, Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski. Back row: Bennington's Sydney Hames, Millard South's Taylor Erlenbusch, Millard North's Lexie Loos.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
2010 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Blair's Presley Glaser, Blair's Carly Nielsen, Papillion-La Vista South's Kaiti Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Karissa Hovinga, Omaha Westside's Tonya Peterson, Millard South's Morgan Peterson, Beatrice's Alicia Armstrong, Papillion-La Vista South's Allie Mathewson. Front row from left: Millard South's Jordan King, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Lincoln Southeast's Sara Scheffert, Papillion-La Vista's Kelsey Whipple, Millard South's Katie Dinning.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
