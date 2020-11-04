 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A volleyball: Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South advance to semifinals
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Class A volleyball: Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South advance to semifinals

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Top-seeded Elkhorn South defeated North Platte 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 on Wednesday night in a first-round Class A match at the state volleyball tournament.

The win boosts the 28-1 Storm into a semifinal Friday at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

​The Bulldogs finish the season 21-12.

In the second early match of the night, Papillion-La Vista South defeated Bellevue West 28-26, 25-14, 25-17.

The defending state champion Titans move on to a semifinal Friday at approximately 9 p.m.

The Thunderbirds finish the season 19-13.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: Wednesday's first-round matches at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament

1 of 32

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert