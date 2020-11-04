Class A volleyball: Elkhorn South, Papio, Papio South and Millard West advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — Even a defending champion can have state tournament jitters.
That was the case Wednesday night with Papillion-La Vista South, which was able to regroup and post a first-round sweep at the state volleyball tournament. The Titans defeated Bellevue West 28-26, 25-14, 25-17 in Class A action at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The win boosts Papio South into a Friday semifinal at approximately 9 p.m.
"I told the girls that the reason we won that first set was because of our heart," coach Katie Tarman said. "We had a lot of nerves but that's what can happen at state."
Tarman didn't waste time in that opening set, calling a timeout after the Titans fell behind 4-1.
"I just told them to settle down," she said. "Sometimes you let the errors get to you."
The set proved to be pivotal as the Thunderbirds threatened to grab the early lead in the match. They led 21-16 but couldn't hold it as Papio South rallied to get it tied at 22.
The Titans fought off three set points before a Bellevue West hitting error put Papio South up 27-26. Setter Ava Legrand then had a block to allow her team to escape with the 28-26 win.
"We played a lot better after that," Tarman said. "Everybody was taking care of each other."
Papio South opened an early lead in the second set and cruised to an 11-point win. Freshman Lauren Medeck had six of her match-high 13 kills.
The Titans held a one-point lead midway through the third set before extending that advantage to 18-13. Papio South continued to pull away and ended the match on a kill by Medeck.
Tarman said it wasn't easy playing the same team for the third time. The Titans already had defeated the Thunderbirds twice.
"Playing a third time isn't easy," she said. "We know they can bring the fire."
Breckyn Moore and Stella Adeyemi each had seven kills for the Titans while Emma O'Neill had six kills and four blocks. LeGrand had 33 assists and five kills.
Mackenzie Keith paced Bellevue West with 11 kills while Destiny Ndam-Simpson had 10.
The Thunderbirds, who have no seniors and were making their first state tourney appearance since 2006, finish the season 19-13.
Bellevue West (19-13)..................26 14 17
Papillion-La Vista South (28-5).....28 25 25
BW (kills-aces-blocks): Mackenzie Dyrstad 0-1-0, Kayla Eggiman 0-0-1, Mackenzie Keith 11-0-3, Jayna Hope 4-0-0, Kealy Kiviniemi 8-0-0, Cara Bond 1-0-0, Destiny Ndam-Simpson 10-0-0.
PLVS: Kynley Sis 0-1-0, Breckyn Moore 7-0-0, Aliah Clarke 4-0-1, Harlei Cole 0-2-0, Stella Adeyemi 7-0-0, Andjelica Petrovic 2-1-0, Emma O'Neill 6-0-4, Ava LeGrand 5-1-2, Lauren Medeck 13-0-1.
Set assists: BW 27 (Kyla Dyrstad 13, Hope 12, M. Dyrstad 2; PLVS 37 (LeGrand 33, Delanie Vallinch 3, Makenzie Dyrstad 1).
Elkhorn South 3, North Platte 0
The top-seeded and top-ranked Storm posted the sweep with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 victory over the Bulldogs.
Rylee Gray had 18 kills for the Storm while Kylie Weeks had 16.
Carly Purdy had 11 kills to lead North Platte.
The win lifts Elkhorn South (28-1) into a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The loss ends the season for 21-12 North Platte, making its first state tourney appearance since 2015.
North Platte (21-12).........17 14 16
Elkhorn South (28-1)........25 25 25
NP (kills-aces-blocks): McKenzie Polk 1-0-1, Peyton Neff 3-2-0, Brooklyn Douglas 0-1-0, Skyler Sudbeck 0-1-0, McKenna Little 7-1-0, Kylie Harvey 9-0-0, Carly Purdy 11-3-0.
ES: Estella Zatechka 0-1-0, Annie Millard 4-0-1, Kylie Weeks 16-0-1, Kaitlin Thiebauth 2-0-2, Madeline Henry 0-1-0, Madi Woodin 4-0-0, Mia Mroczek 3-0-2, Rylee Gray 18-1-2.
Set assists: NP 27 (Neff 24, Douglas 3); ES 47 (Woodin 44, Gray 2, Zatechka 1).
Papillion-La Vista 3, Lincoln Southwest 0
The third-ranked Monarchs rolled to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 win over the fifth-ranked Silver Hawks.
The win lifts 22-9 Papio into a semifinal Friday against top-ranked Elkhorn South.
Creighton pledge Norah Sis led the way with 17 kills while Morgan Hickey added 10. Logan Jeffus had six kills and setter Reagan Hickey had 29 assists.
Shaylee Myers had eight kills to lead Southwest, which ends the season 21-10.
Lincoln Southwest (21-10)......15 18 11
Papillion-La Vista (22-9).........25 25 25
LSW (kills-aces-blocks): Elisabeth Tomlin 5-0-0, Carly Coen 3-0-0, Karli Symonsbergen 3-0-1, Brinly Christensen 1-1-2, Shaylee Myers 8-0-0, Courtney Holsteen 5-0-0.
PLV: Norah Sis 17-0-3, Morgan Hickey 10-2-0, Samantha Riggs 0-1-0, Ava Cunningham 0-2-0, Logan Jeffus 6-0-2, Anna Sis 2-0-1, Karli Ahlers 2-0-2.
Set assists: LSW 22 (Symonsbergen 13, Lauren Dirks 7, Tomlin 1, Myers 1); PLV 30 (R. Hickey 29, Riggs 1).
Millard West 3, Lincoln Pius X 2
The Wildcats survived the only five-set match on the state tourney's opening day by posting a 24-26, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 15-6 win over the Thunderbolts.
Millard West was making its 10th straight appearance at state but hadn't gotten put of the first round since 2014.
With the match tied 2-2, the Wildcats took control in the fifth set. Millard West led 8-4 and continued to pull away with the help of two kills by Maddie MacTaggart.
The Wildcats ended the match on a kill by Sadie Millard.
The win boosts 23-8 Millard West into a semifinal Friday at approximately 9 p.m. against Papillion-La Vista South.
Pius ends the season 23-5.
Millard West (23-8)..........24 25 24 25 15
Lincoln Pius X (23-5).......26 23 26 17 6
MW (kills-aces-blocks): Sadie Millard 12-1-8, Ella Hazen 7-1-1, Maddie MacTaggart 20-0-1, Kylah Brewer 1-0-1, Elise Gilroy 8-2-1, Bridget Smith 5-2-2.
LPX: Sydney Gubbels 7-0-1, Cora Thomas 6-2-3, Leah Mach 5-0-1, Miriam Miller 1-0-0, Kylen Sealock 19-1-0, Alexis Markowski 21-0-2, Adison Markowski 1-1-0, Sophia Gallagher 0-2-0.
Set assists: MW 45 (Smith 43, Millard 1, Hazen 1); LPX 38 (Ad. Markowski 35, Miller 2, Gubbels 1).
