Class A volleyball: Elkhorn South, Papio, Papio South and Millard West advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — Even a defending champion can have state tournament jitters.

That was the case Wednesday night with Papillion-La Vista South, which was able to regroup and post a first-round sweep at the state volleyball tournament. The Titans defeated Bellevue West 28-26, 25-14, 25-17 in Class A action at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The win boosts Papio South into a Friday semifinal at approximately 9 p.m.

"I told the girls that the reason we won that first set was because of our heart," coach Katie Tarman said. "We had a lot of nerves but that's what can happen at state."

Tarman didn't waste time in that opening set, calling a timeout after the Titans fell behind 4-1.

"I just told them to settle down," she said. "Sometimes you let the errors get to you."

The set proved to be pivotal as the Thunderbirds threatened to grab the early lead in the match. They led 21-16 but couldn't hold it as Papio South rallied to get it tied at 22.

The Titans fought off three set points before a Bellevue West hitting error put Papio South up 27-26. Setter Ava Legrand then had a block to allow her team to escape with the 28-26 win.