Class A volleyball: Elkhorn South will face Papillion-La Vista South in state final

With the Storm leading 6-4 in the 15-point fifth set, Mroczek helped Elkhorn South extend its advantage. She had two kills and a block to help the Storm draw off to a five-point lead.

“We needed everybody to be focused," coach Chelsea Potter said. “I think everybody played with heart, and that definitely includes Mia in that last set."

Kills by Kaitlin Thiebauth and Annie Millard drew the Storm closer to victory, and two more kills by Gray — a Nebraska pledge — put the team on the brink of victory. A Papio shot went long on the final point to give Elkhorn South the victory.

“We fought all the way to the end," Monarchs coach John Svehla said. “We’ve come so far since the start of the season and I’m so proud of our team."

The match marked the end of a stellar varsity volleyball career for Papio’s Norah Sis. The Creighton pledge smashed 31 kills.

“She’s insane," Gray said. “I know that she’s going to do amazing things at Creighton and probably go on to be an All-American."

Gray, who also plays basketball and runs track, agreed that it took a team effort to beat the Monarchs.