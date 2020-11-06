Class A volleyball: Elkhorn South will face Papillion-La Vista South in state final

LINCOLN — A tremendous season — perhaps the school’s best ever — was on the verge of slipping away Friday night from Elkhorn South.
The Storm had just lost their second straight set against Papillion-La Vista in their Class A state tournament semifinal match. The Monarchs had a 2-1 edge and all the momentum heading into the fourth set, and there was some uneasiness on the Elkhorn South bench.
“I think we all felt a sense of nervousness," senior Rylee Gray said. “We knew that we just had to calm down."
The top-ranked Storm did indeed respond, and it took everybody pulling together to get it done. Elkhorn South won the fourth set and then captured the fifth to earn its shot at a first state title in Saturday’s Class A final.
The Storm prevailed 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8 to defeat a talented Monarchs squad for the third time this season. They play Papillion-La Vista South for the title in the late match Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Elkhorn South, ranked third nationally by Prepvolleyball.com, got a strong match from the usual suspects. Kylie Weeks pounded 27 kills, Gray had 21 and setter Madi Woodin handed out 64 assists.
Libero Estella Zatechka also contributed 53 digs against the hard-hitting Monarchs.
But the Storm also got key contributions at critical times from several other players, most notably 6-foot-2 middle blocker Mia Mroczek.
With the Storm leading 6-4 in the 15-point fifth set, Mroczek helped Elkhorn South extend its advantage. She had two kills and a block to help the Storm draw off to a five-point lead.
“We needed everybody to be focused," coach Chelsea Potter said. “I think everybody played with heart, and that definitely includes Mia in that last set."
Kills by Kaitlin Thiebauth and Annie Millard drew the Storm closer to victory, and two more kills by Gray — a Nebraska pledge — put the team on the brink of victory. A Papio shot went long on the final point to give Elkhorn South the victory.
“We fought all the way to the end," Monarchs coach John Svehla said. “We’ve come so far since the start of the season and I’m so proud of our team."
The match marked the end of a stellar varsity volleyball career for Papio’s Norah Sis. The Creighton pledge smashed 31 kills.
“She’s insane," Gray said. “I know that she’s going to do amazing things at Creighton and probably go on to be an All-American."
Gray, who also plays basketball and runs track, agreed that it took a team effort to beat the Monarchs.
“Volleyball is one of the biggest team sports ever," she said. “I know that I can’t do what I do without everybody pulling together."
Another person pulling for the Storm hasn’t been in the lineup since the third match of the season. Brilee Wieseler, one of only two seniors on the team, suffered a season-ending injury against Omaha Marian.
“She’s the loudest cheerleader ever on the bench," Gray said. “She deserves to be on the court with us."
Now the only thing Elkhorn South needs to do is get some rest. The Storm’s match with the Titans probably won’t start until 9 p.m. Saturday.
“We don’t care what time we play," Gray said. “So long as we’re playing for the championship."
Papillion-La Vista (22-10)....19 26 25 22 8
Elkhorn South (29-1)...........25 24 19 25 15
PLV (kills-aces-blocks): Norah Sis 31-1-1, Morgan Hickey 11-0-1, Logan Jeffus 14-0-5, Reagan Hickey 0-1-0, Anna Sis 2-0-2, Karli Ahlers 7-0-1.
ES: Estella Zatechka 0-1-0, Annie Millard 7-0-1, Kylie Weeks 27-1-0, Katie Galligan 0-1-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 5-0-4, Madi Henry 1-0-0, Madi Woodin 1-1-5, Mia Mroczek 5-0-5, Rylee Gray 21-1-6.
Set assists: PLV 64 (R. Hickey 64); ES 67 (Woodin 64, Zatechka 2, Weeks 1).
Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard West 25-19, 28-26, 25-13
The Titans advanced to the final with a straight-set win over the Wildcats.
Stella Adeyemi and Lauren Medeck each had 11 kills while Breckyn Moore added nine. Setter Ava LeGrand had 38 assists.
“Millard West is a scrappy team," Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. “But I think that second set took the air out of them."
The Titans won that lengthy set 28-26 and rode the momentum to the end, moving their record to 29-5.
The championship will be a rematch of the Metro Conference tournament final, won in five sets by the Storm.
“We’re really excited to get a chance to play them on the big stage," Tarman said. “I hate the 9 p.m. starting time, but it is what it is."
Ella Hazen had 10 kills for the Wildcats, who finish 23-9.
Millard West (23-9).........................19 26 13
Papillion-La Vista South (29-5).......25 28 25
MW (kills-aces-blocks): Sadie Millard 3-0-5, Ella Hazen 10-0-1, Maddie MacTaggart 9-0-1, Kylah Brewer 0-0-1, Jillian Webber 0-2-0, Elise Gilroy 8-2-2, Eluria Ahl 0-1-0.
PLVS: Kynley Sis 0-2-0, Breckyn Moore 9-0-1, Aliah Clarke 3-0-4, Harlei Cole 0-1-0, Stella Adeyemi 11-0-4, Emma O’Neill 7-0-5, Ava LeGrand 0-0-1, Lauren Medeck 11-0-2.
Set assists: MW 30 (Bridget Smith 27, MacTaggart 1, Webber 1, Ahl 1); PLVS 41 (LeGrand 38, Delanie Vallinch 2, Moore 1).
