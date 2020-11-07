Class A volleyball: Elkhorn South wins first state title, sweeping Papillion-La Vista South

LINCOLN — Elkhorn South completed its finest volleyball season by winning its first state title in Class A after two runner-up teams in Class B.
The Class A No. 1 Storm swept No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South in Saturday night’s title match, winning 26-24, 25-22, 25-20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Arkansas pledge Kylie Weeks, a junior outside hitter, had 21 kills and Nebraska pledge Rylie Gray, a senior middle blocker, added 16 for the 30-11 Storm.
The Storm’s only loss in a 30-1 season was to state qualifier Lincoln Pius X in a best-of-three match at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Oct. 3. The Storm hadn’t seen Papio South during the season until the Titans took them to five sets for the Metro Conference tournament title on Oct. 22.
The Storm had been to the Class B finals in 2013 and 2018. They entered the state tournament ranked No. 3 nationally by Prepvolleyball.com.
No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South (29-6) was last year’s surprise Class A champion. The Titans were trying to win their fifth title overall. Three of their losses this year were to Class B winner Omaha Skutt.
In set one, the Storm opened leads of 13-9, 16-11, 19-13 and 22-14 and had six set points. The Titans fought those off, gaining a 24-24 tie on a block by Emma O’Neill. But Gray’s kill and a hitting error by the Titans gave Elkhorn South the set win.
Papio South took an early timeout in the second set after the Storm led 5-2 with two hitting errors by the Titans. Elkhorn South then led 8-3, 10-4 and 14-8 after a long rally. Papio South closed to 18-16 on back-to-back kills by Stella Adeyemi, forcing a Storm timeout.
But the Titans got no closer than two. Gray’s kill made it 20-17 and Weeks followed with another. Gray had two kills for the first set point, but served long. Aliah Clarke’s kill for Papio South made it 24-22, but Weeks made it a 2-0 set advantage with her 12th kill in the first two sets.
Another quick start for the Storm opened the third set. They led 8-4 before a Titan timeout. Adeyemi’s kill cut it to 10-9 and the Titans gained their first tie since the first set at 14 on a hitting error. Weeks’ kill broke the last tie at 15 and her back-to-back terminators made it 20-16.
Papio South was within two three times, the last at 22-20, before Gray got the next two kills. Weeks knocked down match point.
The final took to the PBA court at 9:42 p.m.
