Class A volleyball: Elkhorn South wins first state title, sweeping Papillion-La Vista South

Papio South took an early timeout in the second set after the Storm led 5-2 with two hitting errors by the Titans. Elkhorn South then led 8-3, 10-4 and 14-8 after a long rally. Papio South closed to 18-16 on back-to-back kills by Stella Adeyemi, forcing a Storm timeout.

But the Titans got no closer than two. Gray’s kill made it 20-17 and Weeks followed with another. Gray had two kills for the first set point, but served long. Aliah Clarke’s kill for Papio South made it 24-22, but Weeks made it a 2-0 set advantage with her 12th kill in the first two sets.

Another quick start for the Storm opened the third set. They led 8-4 before a Titan timeout. Adeyemi’s kill cut it to 10-9 and the Titans gained their first tie since the first set at 14 on a hitting error. Weeks’ kill broke the last tie at 15 and her back-to-back terminators made it 20-16.

Papio South was within two three times, the last at 22-20, before Gray got the next two kills. Weeks knocked down match point.

The final took to the PBA court at 9:42 p.m.

