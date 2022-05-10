Class A: Westside ousts Creighton Prep after penalty kick shootout

Class A No. 4 Omaha Westside won a shootout 5-4 to beat second-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep in the first round of the boys state soccer tournament Tuesday evening at Morrison Stadium.
The Warriors advance to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal to meet the winner of Omaha Bryan-Papillion-LaVista South, the final opening round match on Tuesday.
Omaha Westside (14-4) 0 0 0 0 1 - 1
Omaha Creighton Prep (16-3) 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
