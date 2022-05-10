 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Class A: Westside ousts Creighton Prep after penalty kick shootout

  Updated
Class A No. 4 Omaha Westside won a shootout 5-4 to beat second-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep in the first round of the boys state soccer tournament Tuesday evening at Morrison Stadium. 

The Warriors advance to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal to meet the winner of Omaha Bryan-Papillion-LaVista South, the final opening round match on Tuesday.

Omaha Westside (14-4) 0 0 0 0 1 - 1

Omaha Creighton Prep (16-3) 0 0 0 0 0  - 0

GOALS: None

OW wins shootout 5-4

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

