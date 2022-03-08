Class B: Adams Central surges in fourth quarter to knock off Beatrice

LINCOLN — Halftime adjustments and a red-hot fourth quarter carried Adams Central into the Class B state semifinal.
Tied at 36-36 after three quarters, the fourth-rated Patriots hit six of their first seven shots from the field and were 8 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 46-36 first-round victory over Beatrice on Tuesday night at the Devaney Center.
“We knew it was going to be a battle all gamelong,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “Beatrice has a fantastic basketball team. They do a lot of really good things and caused us some problems early. I thought our girls did a good job of just settling down in the second half.
“We made a ton of free throws down the stretch and they, thankfully, missed a few. That was a big difference in the game.”
While Adams Central was 7 of 8 from the line in the final 1:02, the Orange were 2 of 8 on free throws in the fourth quarter, when the Patriots outscored Beatrice 20-10.
Libby Trausch scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Patriots (23-3), who advanced to Thursday’s 3:15 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena against No. 2 Omaha Skutt (25-1). With a 3-pointer that cut Beatrice’s lead to 27-25 with 55 seconds left before halftime, Trausch surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career.
“She has just been an amazing player for us all seasonlong and throughout her career,” Smith said. “It’s been fun having her. We’ll miss her for sure next year, but we’ll take her for the next game or two.”
Though Adams Central fans cheered and held up signs to recognize Trausch’s milestone, the 5-foot-8 senior guard said she had bigger things on her mind.
“It was exciting, but I knew we had some more work to do,” Traush said. "To do it at state was really special with all my friends and family here. And my teammates — I just give all credit to them. They’ve pushed me through my whole career to be the player I am. Same with my coaches.”
Rachel Gooden added 15 points, converting all six of her shots inside the paint as Adams Central shot 51.2% (21 of 41) from the floor. Lauryn Scott finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Patriots, who trailed 27-25 at halftime as Beatrice sank 10 of its first 18 shots.
Smith blamed himself for assisting the Orange’s fast start.
“The first half, it was our fault, defensively,” Smith said of a decision to switch on all screens. “We tried to do some things that we don’t normally do, switching a bunch of screens and the girls got confused, so we made the adjustment back to our normal basketball and it proved to be good for us.”
Beatrice led 25-20 after back-to-back 3-pointers by Ellie Jurgens and Morgan Mahoney. Addison Hatcliff had 10 points and six rebounds and Mahoney also scored 10 for the Orange, who shot 5 of 19 in the second half.
“I thought our first half was really good — one of our better first halves we’ve had all season,” Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said. “Down the stretch, we just had a few fouls that we have to be solid on and missed some free throws. You can’t do that stuff at the state tournament."
Weeks also said his team had a difficult time handling Gooden’s size advantage.
“With their 6-3 girl, it’s tough to guard with our size, but it’s something that we’ve kind of been working on all year,” Weeks said. “We’ve played against our fair share of tall girls. In the first half, I thought we did a pretty good job.
“In that second half, we got a little bit out of position at times and either gave up a lob for a bucket and didn’t have help-side defense or fouled them.”
Up next for Adams Central is Skutt, which beat Blair 68-50 in its first-round game. The Patriots will be bidding for their first trip to a state final since winning the Class C-1 title in 1995.
“Offensively, they get downhill and they’ve got kids that can shoot the ball,” Smith said of the SkyHawks. “They get up and pressure hard, defensively, so we’ll have to be a little stronger with the ball on Thursday and just take care of things a little better than we did tonight, but we’re up to the task.”
Adams Central (23-3)......13 12 11 20—56 Beatrice (16-6)...............13 14 9 10—46 AC: Gracie Weichman 6, Brianna Stroh 4, Libby Trausch 17, Megyn Scott 2, Lauryn Scott 12, Rachel Gooden 15. B: Morgan Mahoney 10, Avery Barnard 4, Riley Schwisow 8, Addison Hatcliff 10, Ellie Jurgens 8, Chelsea Leners 6.
