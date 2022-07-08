Class B All-Sports Championship: Another Skutt sweep

Omaha Skutt nearly had its fourth consecutive Class B All-Sports Championship clinched after the winter season.

There also are two new challengers to the SkyHawks’ reign.

Skutt bumped up its Class B scoring record to 191.75 from 172.25 in 2020-21 by claiming four state championships and finishing as runner-up in four more sports.

It’s one of the best seasons ever in Classes A or B, the two of the four All-Sports classifications with the schools that offer the most sports. The All-Sports scoring record for all classes is 195.75 by Class A Lincoln Southeast in 2001, when point values were lower in softball and soccer.

Skutt was atop the standings in all three All-Sports divisions – combined boys-girls, boys only and girls only – at the end of each season. The SkyHawks had 119.5 points after the winter season. Only three schools would surpass that at the end – All-Sports runner-up Bennington with 135.5, Elkhorn North with 121.66 and Norris with 120.

Bennington and Elkhorn North each had its best athletic year. Of course, Elkhorn North has been around for only two years.

Bennington won Class B for the first time in football and swept wrestling’s individual and team tournament titles (only the individual tournament is scored in the All-Sports system) and the Badgers were runners-up in girls track and third in softball, boys soccer and girls soccer.

Elkhorn North claimed five state titles. The last three came in a span of slightly more than a day at the end of the spring. After winning girls track on a Thursday, the Wolves came back the next day for more. They won girls tennis in the afternoon and baseball in the evening.

Coupled with the girls golf crown from the fall and a repeat title in girls basketball in the winter, the five titles are the most ever won by a school in its “sophomore” season.

But the SkyHawks nearly became the first in Class B to score 100 points in boys sports. Its 99.75 came from only one championship, in boys soccer, but they were second in basketball, golf and cross country, third in tennis, fourth in football, fifth in baseball, tied for seventh in track and eighth in wrestling.

Waverly was second with 71 points, with runner-up teams in track and baseball, a point ahead of Bennington.

Skutt also broken its girls scoring record from last year with 92 points. Elkhorn North pushed the Hawks, trailing by only 5 2/3 points, and Norris was third with 78.5. Skutt won volleyball for a record seventh consecutive year, plus softball and soccer, and was second in basketball, third in cross country and fifth in tennis.

Skutt has won the past four combined titles and has 13 titles dating to 2005. Its boys won for the fifth consecutive year and 14th overall, its girls for the third consecutive year as its breakthrough was in 2019-20.

Combined: Omaha Skutt 191.75, Bennington 135.5, Elkhorn North 121.66, Norris 120, Waverly 97, Grand Island Northwest 70, Scottsbluff 60, Elkhorn 53.66, Beatrice 53, Elkhorn Mount Michael 48, Lexington 46.75, York 41.5, Aurora 40.5, Hastings 35, Omaha Duchesne 34, Sidney 34, Blair 30.5, McCook 25.5, Seward 20.5, Omaha Roncalli 20, Gering 17, Platteview 17, Plattsmouth 12, Omaha Gross 6.5, Nebraska City 4, Omaha Mercy 3, South Sioux City 12, Crete 1, Schuyler 1.

Boys: Omaha Skutt 99.75, Waverly 71, Bennington 70, Norris 41.5, Scottsbluff 39, Lexington 38.25, Beatrice 37, Elkhorn Mount Michael 36, Elkhorn North 35.33, Aurora 34.5, Elkhorn 26.33, Sidney 24, Grand Island Northwest 22, Blair 20.5, Omaha Roncalli 20, McCook 19.5, Hastings 17, Platteview 16, Seward 13.5, Plattsmouth 12, York 11, Gering 9, Omaha Gross 4.5, South Sioux City 2, Crete 1.

Girls: Omaha Skutt 92, Elkhorn North 86.33, Norris 78.5, Bennington 65.5, Grand Island Northwest 48, Omaha Duchesne 34, York 30.5, Elkhorn 27.33, Waverly 26, Scottsbluff 21, Hastings 18, Beatrice 16, Elkhorn Mount Michael 12, Blair 10, Sidney 10, South Sioux City 10, Lexington 8.5, Gering 8, Seward 7, Aurora 6, McCook 6, Nebraska City 4, Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Gross 2, Platteview 1, Schuyler 1.

Class B champions: Girls golf, Elkhorn North. Softball, Omaha Skutt. Boys tennis, Elkhorn Mount Michael. Boys cross country, Lexington. Girls cross country, Norris. Volleyball, Skutt. Football, Bennington. Boys wrestling, Bennington. Girls basketball, Elkhorn North. Boys basketball, Omaha Roncalli. Girls soccer, Skutt. Boys soccer, Skutt. Girls track, Elkhorn North. Boys track, Sidney. Baseball, Elkhorn North. Girls tennis, Elkhorn North. Boys golf, Norris.

Scoring system: The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, although there are six classes in football, volleyball and basketball. Boys basketball classifications are used -- Classes C-1 and C-2 form Class C, D-1 and D-2 form Class D.

In the All-Sports point system, top-10 finishes in either the final World-Herald ratings or state-meet placings are scored in each sport. In the statewide, OWH-rated sports of football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball (Class A only), the scoring value diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16-etc.

The scale is 15-13.5-12-etc. for boys wrestling, boys and girls track and Class B baseball (not yet statewide). All other sports are on a 10-9-8-etc. scale.

Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits. Girls wrestling was added as a single-class NSAA sport this year.

Class C: The state championship teams in Classes C-1 and C-2 were inadvertently omitted from the Class C All-Sports story.

Girls golf, Broken Bow. Girls cross country, Sidney. Boys cross country, Fort Calhoun. Volleyball, Lincoln Lutheran (C-1), Oakland-Craig (C-2). Football, Columbus Lakeview (C-1), Fremont Bergan (C-2). Wrestling, David City Aquinas. Girls basketball, North Bend (C-1), Hastings St. Cecilia (C-2). Boys basketball, Ashland-Greenwood (C-1), Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (C-2). Girls track, Chase County. Boys track, Grand Island Central Catholic. Boys golf, Columbus Scotus.