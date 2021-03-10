Class B: Andrew Heffelfinger's buzzer beater helps Waverly top Omaha Skutt

LINCOLN — Andrew Heffelfinger got a chance for redemption Wednesday at the boys state basketball tournament, and he made the most of it.

The senior guard sank a short jumper with 5.8 seconds left to boost Waverly to a 41-40 win over top-ranked Omaha Skutt in a Class B first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Heffelfinger had missed two free throws with 22 seconds left when the Vikings trailed by a point.

"I didn't put my head down," he said. "My teammates still believed in me."

Vikings coach Ryan Reeder credited Heffelfinger for staying positive after missing the foul shots.

"He's a baller," the coach said. "That's a senior making a play."

The win boosts 16-6 Waverly into a Friday semifinal at 4 p.m. and ends the season for the defending-champion SkyHawks, who finish 18-5.

The Vikings were able to prevail despite losing starter Drew Miller in the opening minute to a knee injury. He did not return to the game.

"That's obviously something we didn't plan for," Reeder said. "Luckily we didn't miss a beat."

Waverly led 9-7 after the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime. The Vikings led by four entering the final period and then did their best to hang on.