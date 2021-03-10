Class B: Andrew Heffelfinger's buzzer beater helps Waverly top Omaha Skutt

LINCOLN — Andrew Heffelfinger got a chance for redemption Wednesday at the boys state basketball tournament, and he made the most of it.
The senior guard sank a short jumper with 5.8 seconds left to boost Waverly to a 41-40 win over top-ranked Omaha Skutt in a Class B first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Heffelfinger had missed two free throws with 22 seconds left when the Vikings trailed by a point.
"I didn't put my head down," he said. "My teammates still believed in me."
Vikings coach Ryan Reeder credited Heffelfinger for staying positive after missing the foul shots.
"He's a baller," the coach said. "That's a senior making a play."
The win boosts 16-6 Waverly into a Friday semifinal at 4 p.m. and ends the season for the defending-champion SkyHawks, who finish 18-5.
The Vikings were able to prevail despite losing starter Drew Miller in the opening minute to a knee injury. He did not return to the game.
"That's obviously something we didn't plan for," Reeder said. "Luckily we didn't miss a beat."
Waverly led 9-7 after the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime. The Vikings led by four entering the final period and then did their best to hang on.
Skutt's press helped the SkyHawks rally to get it tied with 3:19 left on a pair of Charlie Fletcher free throws. A Grant Dvorak putback gave Skutt its last lead at 40-38 with 1:40 left.
Cole Murray made one of two free throws with 1:09 remaining before Heffelfinger missed his two. The SkyHawks had a chance to stretch their lead with 14.4 seconds left but J.J. Ferrin missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
Waverly got the rebound and Heffelfinger hit what proved to be the game winner, falling to the court after his shot. He led the Vikings with 14 points.
"I didn't see it go in," he said. "But I could hear our crowd."
The SkyHawks were unable to get off one last shot, turning it over with 1.1 seconds left.
Fletcher and James Gninefou each had nine for Skutt, which was denied a shot at its fifth title.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.