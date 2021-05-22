Class B athletes take advantage of going last at Nebraska state track and field meet

Stu's Views

TOP PERFORMERS

Class B boys track: Conner Wells of St. Paul, for the junior winning the 400 in gold-medal time and the 800.

Class B boys field: Logan Moeller of Pierce, for winning the all-class gold in the triple jump and the Class B long jump title. Honorable mention to All-Nebraska lineman Gage Griffith of Pierce, for sweeping the throws.

Class B girls track: Brynn Hirschfeld of York, for defending her 800 and leading a 1-2-4 finish in the 1,600 for the team title.

Class B girls field: Karly Sylvester of Sidney, for sweeping the throws and coming just inches from the discus gold.

Class C boys track: Connor Bradley of Southern, for winning the 100, 200 and 400.

Class C boys field: Nathan Baldwin of Sutton, for the sophomore sweeping the throws.

Class C girls track: Tie between Adrianna Rodencal of Lincoln Lutheran, for winning four Class titles (both hurdles, 100, 400 relay); and Jordyn Arens of Crofton, for sweeping the three distance races as a freshman.

Class C girls field: Renee Brummels of Battle Creek, for her No. 6 all-time mark of 39-9¾ in the triple jump.

GOOD ATTENDANCE

Meet co-director Nate Neuhaus said the four-day attendance was about 30,000 paid admissions, higher than what a normal two-day meet would draw.

BEST PHOTO FINISH

Class B’s 100-meter final saw the top three finishers – winner Will Armatys of Waverly (10.93), Cooper Hausmann of Norris (10.94) and Dylan Mostek of Bennington (10.95) – separated by the thinnest of margins.

GOLD-MEDAL TALLY

Class A girls had gold-medal marks in 12 of 17 events, Class B three (including a tie with A) and Class C three. Class A boys had 13 and Class B the other five (including a tie).