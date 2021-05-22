Class B athletes take advantage of going last at Nebraska state track and field meet

Going last at the state track meet was a golden first Saturday for Class B.
Conner Wells and Whitney Lauenstein took advantage. So did Kailynn Gubbels, Gabe Fries, Ryan Kramer and Logan Moeller.
They beat the marks the Class A champions posted on Thursday in this year of unconventional scheduling to claim all-class gold medals at Burke Stadium.
Actually, the medals will be in the mail. There were no gold-medal ceremonies, one of the changes necessitated by the meet spread out over four days instead of two.
“I saw what Class A ran and I knew I could run faster than that,’’ Wells said. The junior from St. Paul ran 49.25 in the boys 400 meters for his second Class B title of the afternoon.
Waverly’s Lauenstein, a future Husker volleyball player, took home the gold in the girls 300 hurdles with her 44.70.
Gubbels, who was second in the race at 44.53, was a double all-class gold medalist. She set the Class B state and meet record in the 100 high hurdles at 14.59 after tying Class A winner Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista for the high jump gold at 5-8.
Fries and Kramer won their golds in the hurdles, Moeller in the triple jump.
Class B’s team races were close, and for boys champion Hastings historic.
The Tigers broke a 90-year title drought. Their only other championship was in 1931.
Zaide Weidner, the anchor runner on their 1,600 relay, said the team had done the math. Lots of it.
“There's no words to describe it,’’ Weidner said. “Last week we're doing our graduation rehearsals. I just happened to look up at our banners and1931, the last time we had a team title. I was like that'd be sweet if we could do that.
“Coming into today, we had a chance. The (400) relay we were projected to win and we didn’t do how we planned. We did the math and we knew we were kind of still in it and it would come down to the (1,600 relay) and knew we had to get in the top two.”
Weidner took the baton in second behind Waverly and maintained his position for the Tigers to edge Waverly 47-46.
York’s girls won by even less. The Dukes led runner-up Elkhorn North 63-62.5, although it had the title wrapped up with three events remaining. They had no entries in those, while the new Wolves had only their 1,600 relay – which finished second to Waverly but was declared the winner when the Vikings were disqualified for impeding a runner.
York scored 22 points in the 1,600, its final event, on a 1-2-5 finish by Brynn Hirschfeld (also the 800 winner), Maddie Portwine and Kassidy Stuckey).
“Going into it we knew it was going to come down to the wire and yes, the mile was huge,’’ Dukes coach Darrel Branz said. “Our distance girls do a great job and our field event girls didn’t score but they had great meets and they both PR’d.
“Hats off to Elkhorn North. They had a great meet as well.”
The other gold Saturday that didn’t go Class A’s way was by Mississippi volleyball commit Shayla Meyer of Superior – younger sister of Husker volleyball player Kalynn Meyer – in Class C.