Class B: Aurora defeats Omaha Skutt to advance to state championship

AURORA — Even though he wasn’t directly involved, Carlos Collazo played a big role in Aurora’s game-winning touchdown in Friday’s Class B semifinal against Omaha Skutt.
The junior running back keyed the Huskies’ fourth-quarter rally from 10 points down and carried for eight of the first nine plays on the winning drive.
Then came the 10th play, a 19-yard pass from Drew Knust to wide-open tight end Preston Ramaekers with 3:02 left.
That gave the No. 3-rated Huskies a 21-17 lead, and they forced Skutt quarterback Caden Becker to go 1-for-11 after that point to hang on for the win.
“We ran that play all week, and Drew threw it early,” Ramaekers said. “I was open and there was open field in front of me. I found my way into the end zone.
“I was (surprised how open the play was). They were covering that drag (route) well all night, and he found me early. I think if it was any later, I don’t think I would have made it. It was a great pass.”
Collazo, who finished with 226 yards on 33 carries, got the rally started with a 13-yard touchdown with 9:36 remaining. He carried the ball on 14 of Aurora’s 19 plays in the fourth quarter prior to the Huskies kneeling to run out the clock.
With the defense keying on Collazo, the pass game opened up for Ramaekers.
Huskies coach Kyle Peterson said his team never panicked when it trailed by double digits.
“I felt like we were going to make some plays offensively,” he said. “We just had shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties. You keep giving Carlos touches and eventually he’s going to make you look good as a coach, and that’s kind of what happened in the fourth quarter.
“We did wear them down a bit. I believe our size at the line of scrimmage did wear on them. But ultimately it was about kids making plays at the end, and they did.”
The teams traded turnovers early in the game before Aurora was able to strike first. Collazo cut to his left after taking a handoff and burst upfield for a 44-yard score with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
But despite not managing a first down in the first quarter, No. 6 Omaha Skutt (8-4) found a way to take a lead at halftime.
Becker’s first completion came on is fourth attempt and was a 33-yard gain to Brandt Pickrell on a third-and-8 play. That set up Becker’s keeper on an option to score from 8 yards out and tie things up with 8:31 left in the half.
Aurora (10-2) threatened late but came up just short on a fourth-and-6 play, giving the SkyHawks one final chance starting on their own 19 with 2:26 left.
Becker quickly hit Wyatt Archer twice for passes that totaled 40 yards, and Skutt went ahead when Noah Boyd connected on a 46-yard field goal on a chilly evening with 36 seconds remaining before halftime.
Becker kept the ball for a 1-yard touchdown to push Skutt ahead 17-7 with 7:10 left in the third quarter. He finished with 90 yard on 21 plays but was 6-for-27 passing for 159 yards.