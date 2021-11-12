Class B: Aurora defeats Omaha Skutt to advance to state championship

Huskies coach Kyle Peterson said his team never panicked when it trailed by double digits.

“I felt like we were going to make some plays offensively,” he said. “We just had shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties. You keep giving Carlos touches and eventually he’s going to make you look good as a coach, and that’s kind of what happened in the fourth quarter.

“We did wear them down a bit. I believe our size at the line of scrimmage did wear on them. But ultimately it was about kids making plays at the end, and they did.”

The teams traded turnovers early in the game before Aurora was able to strike first. Collazo cut to his left after taking a handoff and burst upfield for a 44-yard score with 3:49 left in the first quarter.

But despite not managing a first down in the first quarter, No. 6 Omaha Skutt (8-4) found a way to take a lead at halftime.

Becker’s first completion came on is fourth attempt and was a 33-yard gain to Brandt Pickrell on a third-and-8 play. That set up Becker’s keeper on an option to score from 8 yards out and tie things up with 8:31 left in the half.