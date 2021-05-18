Class B baseball: Beatrice defeats Omaha Skutt to remain unbeaten in state tournament

Beatrice remained the only unbeaten team in the Class B state baseball tournament Wednesday night, defeating Omaha Skutt 4-3 at Werner Park.
The Orangemen took the lead for good with a three-run fifth. The SkyHawks scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to get within 4-3 but were unable to get it tied.
Beatrice will play Norris at 10 a.m. Wednesday while Ralston will play Omaha Skutt at 1 p.m.
