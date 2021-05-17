Class B baseball: Bottom of Omaha Skutt's lineup steps up to the plate to defeat Norris

Because the lineup is so deep, Jack Connolly doesn’t always see the field for Omaha Skutt.

Penciled in as the SkyHawks’ starting right fielder Monday, the senior made sure to make the most of his opportunity against Norris.

“No better time to step up than the state tournament,” he said.

Connolly had two hits and drove in two runs to help lift Omaha Skutt to a 6-4 win in the Class B state tournament at Werner Park. The victory pushes the SkyHawks into Tuesday’s winners bracket game against Beatrice.

Omaha Skutt relied on the pitching of senior Cade Sudbeck (complete game) and timely hitting to advance. The biggest clutch hits came in the top of the seventh inning.

Senior Nolan Connor roped an RBI double to right-center to break a 4-4 tie. Connolly followed with a ground-rule RBI double. Both hits came with two outs.

Connolly said he took advantage of seeing Norris relief pitcher Bryson Schultz a second time. Schultz struck him out on three pitches in the fifth inning.

“I got ate up a little bit on that first at-bat. Made me look a little silly,” said Connolly, who had 17 official at-bats coming into state. “I was counting on fastball coming, and I was ready for it. I spent the entire inning just timing up, and I was ready to get it.”

With so many strong hitters on the Skutt roster, players like Connolly and Connor don’t see the field every game. They batted seventh and eighth Monday.

“We’ve been preaching all year long, 'Your time is going to come,' and it’s come for them in the past, and they stepped up big,” Skutt coach Tim Lackovic said. “I knew I could count on them, and I wasn’t worried at all to put them in the lineup today.”

Like it did against Bennington in the opening round, Norris (23-8) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Skutt (19-6) quickly responded with two runs in the top of the second.

Norris regained a two-run lead on back-to-back RBI hits from Husker recruit C.J. Hood and Jagger Armend in the third inning. But again, Skutt had a quick answer and tied the game on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.

“They did a great job today,” Norris coach Sean Bartholomew said. “They made every play, situational hitting was excellent by them.

“The difference in my opinion was we put too many guys on for free, whether it’d be errors or walks or hit by pitch, and they didn’t do a lot of that.”

Sudbeck scattered eight hits, struck out four and walked only one in a 97-pitch effort.

Norris, which got two RBIs apiece from Landon Myer and Kale Fountain, will play Eastern Midlands Conference rival Elkhorn at 1 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game. They met three times during the regular season, with Norris winning all three.

“It’s going to be a tough battle,” Bartholomew said. “They know us well, we know them, so it’s going to be another tough one for us.”